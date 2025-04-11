ASUS NUC 15 Pro Slim Mini PC With Arrow Lake-H Lands At Retail
Despite a total volume of 0.48L, or less than 30 cubic inches—about the size of two child-size juice boxes—the NUC 15 Pro Slim kit on sale at Amazon offers up a ridiculous amount of connectivity. On the front: two 10-Gigabit USB Type-A ports and a 20-Gigabit USB Type-C port. On the back: two more USB Type-A ports (one 10G and one 2.0), two fully-functional Thunderbolt 4 ports, two HDMI (TMDS) connectors, and a 2.5-Gigabit Ethernet jack. Oh, and there's also a barrel plug for a 19V power adapter.
All that means that you can hook up no less than four 4K displays to this mighty mite—or none at all, thanks to headless display emulation. We also haven't talked about the integrated wireless connectivity: Intel-powered tri-band Wi-Fi 7 as well as Bluetooth 5.4. Graphics duties are of course handled by the Xe-LPG graphics in the Intel processor, which become "Arc Graphics" if you get a model with a Core Ultra SoC and equip it with dual-channel memory using DDR5 SODIMMs. The new CSODIMMs are supported, too, by the way.
The specific model we're highlighting today is a slim-line bare-bones kit that comes with the pre-installed motherboard including BGA Core Ultra 7 255H SoC and power adapter. You'll have to provide your own SODIMM memory and M.2 SSDs. Fortunately, we've got some suggestions for those, too:
Acer Predator GM7000 1TB PCIe 4.0 x4 M.2 SSD: $72.99 at Amazon
TEAMGROUP T-Force GC PRO 2TB PCIe 5.0 x4 M.2 SSD: $209.99 at Amazon
The Predator GM7000 is a well-established drive among those in the know, offering excellent read and write performance with a sizable DRAM cache for bargain basement prices. Team Group's T-Force GC PRO is a newer drive and not as proven, but early tests indicate that it's an extremely high-performance SSD using TLC flash memory and a brand-new Innogrit SSD controller.
Silicon Power 2x16GB (32GB) DDR5-5600 SODIMM Kit: $69.49 at Amazon
Silicon Power 2x32GB (64GB) DDR5-5600 SODIMM Kit: $145.99 at Amazon
You'll notice that neither of the memory kits here are at the maximum rated 6400 MT/s speed. That's because hitting that speed requires the use of CSODIMMs, which simply don't exist in the DIY market just yet. We'd really like to equip one of these machines with CSODIMMs to see what kind of performance we could get out of it, as they don't support manual memory overclocking, so for now, 5600 MT/s is the best you're going to get.
All total, if you go for the 1TB SSD and 32GB RAM option, you're looking at under $850 for a sub-half-liter mini-PC with a sixteen-core cutting-edge CPU, plenty of RAM, and tons of fast storage for the kind of use a system like this will typically see. Not bad all told. However, you'd better jump on these deals quick, because Amazon tells us that supplies are limited and going fast.