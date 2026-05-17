ASUS Is Showing Off Its First High-Speed ROG Memory Kit Ahead Of Computex
The modules apparently offer a base 6000 MT/s setting, with CL26 timings and a "ROG Mode" that runs at 8000 MT/s at CL36. AMD EXPO and Intel XMP are also supported, but it's unclear at this time if that's just for the 6000 MT/s mode or not. In any case, ASUS obviously recommends pairing the new, retro-inspired ROG motherboard with the new ROG RAM, but seeing as the 48GB kit is costs around $800 USD (for now it's a China-exclusive kit costing 5999¥ Chinese Yuans) and the board costs $799 USD, that is a fairly expensive proposition even by current market standards.
What we're seeing here is certainly a far cry from previous rumors that ASUS would begin manufacturing memory to help offset the DRAM crisis, and from ASRock's own efforts with HUDIMMs. Per the Facebook comments on the original post, water cooling may even be required to hit 8800 MT/s at CL34, though since "ROG Mode" is already within 800 MT/s of that peak speed, it's additional cooling probably isn't required, given adequate airflow.
In any case, we're sure this pair of ASUS ROG-branded hardware will have its appeal among select enthusiasts, especially those who have a fond memory of the original ROG Crosshair motherboard. The ROG Crosshair 2006 certainly makes for an interesting showcase ahead of whatever else ASUS will be showing off at Computex 2026, though we anticipate a wide range of products, over and above these retro-inspired enthusiast-class products to be demoed at the show.