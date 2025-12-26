CATEGORIES
home News

ASUS Responds To Rumors It Will Make DRAM To Alleviate The Memory Crisis

by Paul LillyFriday, December 26, 2025, 09:58 AM EDT
ASUS DDR5 DRAM modules.
Sorry folks, but ASUS is not likely to save us from the current DRAM crisis that is expected to not only persist through all of next year, but potentially far beyond. Rumor has it that ASUS is toying with the idea of making its own DRAM chip production line to serve the consumer market, which if true, could help alleviate the shortage. However, ASUS purportedly shot down the rumor nearly as fast as it arose.

If you haven't shopped a kit of DDR5 memory lately, do yourself and favor and avoid doing so now, lest you have an affinity for sticker shock. DDR5 memory kit pricing has skyrocketed over the past several weeks as manufacturers shift their focus to feeding the increasingly hungry and more lucrative AI market.

To make matters worse, Micron is ending its consumer-facing Crucial brand after 29 years to focus on data center customers. And both Micron and G.Skill recently discussed the challenges of procurement and sudden rise of sourcing costs.

ASUS ROG memory modules.

So what's this about ASUS getting into the game? A recent report by Persian tech outlet Sakhtafzarmag (as spotted by WCCFTech)  claimed ASUS "does intend to be just a spectator" of the memory crisis, with plans of producing its own memory modules.

Translated text specifically says "modules" and not DRAM chips, which is an important differentiator. If ASUS were to get in the business of making its own brand memory modules, it would have to contend with the same limited supply of chips as every other player, like Corsair, G.Skill, Kingston, and so forth.

If, on the other hand, it was considering DRAM chip production like many reports assumed, that would present its own set of challenges. It might all be moot anyway. The folks at CNYes Taiwan claim to have obtained an official response by ASUS saying it has no plans to invest in memory fabs or enter the upstream semiconductor manufacturing market.

It's still possible that ASUS may want to offer its own brand memory modules, but we see that as unlikely. Even so, we've reached out to ASUS for more clarification and will update this article when/if we hear back.

Images generated by Grok/xAI
Tags:  Asus, memory, RAM, DRAM
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment