ASUS Claims World's Fastest OLED Gaming Monitor With 720Hz ROG Swift PG27AQWP-W

by Chris HarperFriday, November 07, 2025, 03:29 PM EDT
hero rogswiftpg27aqwp720hz
Today, ASUS launched two new Tandem OLED gaming monitors, and one of them is currently the fastest gaming OLED display available on the market. These new OLEDs, the ROG Swift PG27QWP-W and the ROG Strix XG27AQWMG flaunt mostly-identical panel specifications, but the ROG Swift variant lives up to its name with a top-tier 540 Hz native refresh rate at 1440p which can be overclocked to a blistering 720 Hz at 720p. The cheaper ROG Strix variant is also a 1440p Tandem OLED, but limited to a more (relatively) humble 280 Hz and uses aa more generic, less premium monitor stand. Since ASUS debuted these monitors at Gamescom 2025, they are mostly unchanged, though with some manual display overclocking, finagling a refresh rate higher than 540 Hz at 1080p or 1440p may still be possible.

ASUS ROG Swift OLED PG27AQWP-W 540Hz Key Information

content rogswiftpg27aqwp720hz

  • Panel Type: Tandem WOLED
  • Resolution and PPI: 2560 x 1440 @ 27 inches (~108 Pixels Per Inch)
  • Refresh Rate: 540 Hz Native, 720 Hz @ 1280 x 720 (50%) resolution, supports NVIDIA G-Sync/AMD FreeSync Premium Pro
  • HDR Rating: DisplayHDR 500 True Black
  • Rated Color Gamut: 99.5% DCI-P3 Color Gamut (Factory Precalibrated)
  • Connectivity: 2 HDMI 2.1, 1 DisplayPort 2.1, 3 USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, audio
  • MSRP: $1099 USD

One important qualifying statement to make about the ASUS ROG Swift PG27AQWP-W is that while it is the fastest OLED monitor on the market, it's not the fastest display—that honor goes to the Ant Esports ANT257PF and its 750 Hz panel, though it's also using a 1080p TN panel instead of a 1440p OLED panel. This means that while higher refresh rates are indeed possible, the image quality trade-off most likely will not be, especially considering how superb OLED pixel response time is compared to virtually any panel type since CRTs. The ROG Swift PG27AQWP-W also seems to be using a panel originally sourced from LG, so the possibility of it being undercut in price by an LG release at some point in the future is quite real, though ASUS may have some kind of exclusivity deal with LG preventing that from happening any time soon.

In any case, the ASUS ROG Swift PG27AQWP-W is a truly impressive monitor with world-class gaming performance. The 720p resolution limit on 720 Hz operation may be a hindrance in some eSports titles, though, especially FPS games where making out fine pixel details at long distances is key—but even sticking to 1440p, the pricing is very competitive with other high-refresh OLEDs on the market. Bonus features like DisplayHDR 500 True Black and OLED Care Pro with Neo Proximity Sensor to provide cutting-edge HDR, contrast, and burn-in prevention also help sweeten the deal here.

ASUS ROG Strix OLED XG27AQWMG 280Hz Key Information

asus rog swift xg27aqwmg280hz
  • Panel Type: Tandem WOLED
  • Resolution and PPI: 2560 x 1440 @ 27 inches (~108 Pixels Per Inch)
  • Refresh Rate: 280 HZ refresh rate with NVIDIA G-Sync compatibility and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro
  • HDR Rating: DisplayHDR 500 True Black
  • Rated Color Gamut: 99.5% DCI-P3 Color Gamut (Factory Pre-calibrated)
  • Connectivity: 2 HDMI 2.1, 1 DisplayPort 2.1 (with Display Stream Compression), 3 USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, audio
  • MSRP: $599 USD
The ASUS ROG Strix XG27AQWMG isn't a budget OLED panel by any means, but comes in at just over half the price of its bigger sibling, with the only apparent compromises in return being a lower refresh rate. 280 Hz is still pretty remarkable for any gaming monitor, though, especially considering the pricing of hardware required to lock that refresh rate at visually-coherent, appealing graphical settings. This is a fairly balanced OLED monitor for what it is, and comes with all the same premium features as the ROG Swift variant, including OLED Care Pro and DisplayHDR True Black 500. 

According to ASUS, the Tandem OLED technology leveraged by both of these monitors should offer 15% higher peak brightness, 25% wider color volume, and 60% longer OLED lifespan compared to previous-generation WOLED monitors. All told, either should make a great companion for your gaming rig, especially if you're an eSports player targeting premium image quality alongside instant pixel response time and high refresh rates.
