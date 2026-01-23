ASUS Breaks Silence On Ryzen 7 9800X3D Failures And Launches Investigation
We are aware of recent reports concerning AMD Ryzen™ 7 9800X3D CPUs and ASUS AMD 800-series motherboards, and we have initiated an immediate internal review. Our teams are conducting preventive checks on product compatibility and performance, working closely with AMD to validate reported cases and ensure ongoing stability and quality. We are looking to provide timely solutions to ensure our products and services meet expected standards.
Users are also advised to update their ASUS AMD 800-series motherboard to the latest BIOS via ASUS EZ Flash or BIOS Flashback to help ensure system stability; we provide an official technical support FAQ with detailed instructions.
Customers who are affected or have concerns are encouraged to contact ASUS customer service for direct assistance. We take this matter seriously and value our customers’ trust, and we remain committed to transparency and to ensuring our products can be used with confidence.
— ASUS PR
The failures themselves aren't new. Reports going back to the Ryzen 7000 X3D era, particularly concerning the 7800X3D, describe systems that suddenly refuse to POST, CPUs that die outright, and in the worst cases, visible scorching on the processor or damage inside the AM5 socket. With the launch of the Ryzen 7 9800X3D, those reports ramped up sharply, with users documenting dead CPUs across every motherboard brand.
ASRock's name comes up most often largely because ASRock users were the ones doing the legwork; a centralized tracking effort on Reddit within the r/ASRock community logged well over a hundred reported failures. That created the impression of an ASRock-specific problem, but failures have been reported on ASUS, MSI, Gigabyte, Colorful, and even Biostar boards as well, just without the same level of crowd-sourced bookkeeping. MSI has also previously issued a statement on this issue that echoes ASUS' above.
As for exactly why this is happening, no single smoking gun has been confirmed. The leading theories revolve around BIOS behavior: aggressive default voltage settings, SOC voltage overshoot when EXPO is enabled, and inconsistent over-current protection across board vendors. AMD's 3D V-Cache chips are known to be more sensitive to voltage and thermal stress than their non-X3D counterparts, which narrows the margin for error.
Gamers Nexus dug into the issue early, deliberately inducing failures on Ryzen 7000 X3D parts and sending damaged CPUs out for professional failure analysis. Their findings pointed to voltage and protection mechanisms as credible contributors, though they stopped short of declaring a fundamental flaw in AMD's silicon. The takeaway was less "bad CPU" and more "tight tolerances plus questionable firmware decisions." GN also found some cases to be down to user error as well, which remains a factor.
In its statement, ASUS says it is actively investigating reports involving its AMD 800-series motherboards and Ryzen 9800X3D CPUs. In the meantime, the company recommends that its users update to the latest BIOS. The company didn't say this, but other vendors have noted that BIOS updates can include revised voltage behavior and stability fixes aimed at preventing unsafe operating conditions. It's not a guarantee, but it might just save your CPU if something goes awry.