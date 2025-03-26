ASRock Investigation Hints At User Error For Burned Ryzen 7 9800X3D





ASRock says it was able to completely restore functionality of a seemingly damaged Phantom Gaming X870E Nova WiFi motherboard (the same model we reviewed in our X870E motherboard mashup ) that burned several contact points on a Ryzen 7 9800X3D , simply by removing debris from the AM5 socket area. The insinuation is that user error is ultimately to blame for the burnt processor, as opposed to some kind of defect with ASRock's AM5 motherboards.





This is a followup to a story that made headlines a month and a half go, whereby a user on Reddit posted an image showing a charred Ryzen 7 9800X3D with the caption, "So this happened." In the post, the user explains they were binge-watching a TV series when their PC suddenly turned off. "Didn't take me long to find the culprit," the user wrote.





What they actually found was the result of the culprit, according to ASRock's investigation. In a blog post, ASRock said the motherboard booted just fine after it cleaned out the dirty CPU socket. ASRock also claims there's no evidence of physical damage or burn marks.





Here's a before and after photo of the socket taken by ASRock...









"A retrieved motherboard was in a system where the CPU showed burn damage. When inspecting this motherboard, we found that the motherboard does not have obvious damage nor burn marks around the VRM area. Measurements of the motherboard are also within spec. After cleaning and removing debris from the CPU socket, without further repair, the motherboard can boot up successfully with original onboard BIOS. It also passed long-term stress tests," ASRock states.





While ASRock doesn't directly reference the aforementioned Reddit post, the 'Before' shot clearly matches the original image, while the 'After Cleaning' closeup appears to be the same as well (based on the placement of the mark in the socket and the bar code).





We can make out a tiny dark patch in the socket area in ASRock's photo. If taking ASRock at its word, then that's some residual ash or debris from the burned CPU, since the company claims it found "no obvious damage." Given how small and delicate the pins are, it makes sense that ASRock wouldn't be able to scrub out every last remnant without damaging the socket.





That said, it's important to inspect a socket for dust and debris before seating a CPU. A quick blast of compressed air (hold the can upright so it doesn't spew liquid) should be all that's needed if there is dust.





In the same blog post , ASRock also addressed a boot issue with "random 9000-series CPUs." According to ASRock, BIOS version 3.20 has fixed the issue "by improving memory compatibility." ASRock also specifically notes that the BIOS update is related to the CPU damage issue outlined above.



