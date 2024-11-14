These Burned Up Ryzen 7 9800X3Ds Are A Reminder To Closely Inspect Your CPU Socket

Both (Reddit on left) showing damage to the LGA socket itself. (click for big)



Either way, we definitely recommend users carefully inspect the CPU socket with a flashlight (and reading glasses or a magnifying glass, if necessary) before installing the chip. If it doesn't sit down into the LGA socket quite snugly, then there may be a problem with the socket, and you should double-check yourself before you seriously wreck your shiny new X3D CPU





Edit: By user request, we've prepared a photo guide that shows a correctly-inserted Socket AM5 CPU. Hopefully the photo is clear enough to help! Make sure to click it for the full-resolution version.





(click for big)







Installing a Socket AM5 CPU isn't difficult, but it's important to be careful about aligning it correctly, and also making sure to avoid dropping a corner of it into the socket forcefully. The LGA pins are very delicate, and it's all-too easy to ruin a motherboard by fumbling the CPU.





Simply grip it by the edges and set it down on top of the plastic socket guide, then gently bump it into place, where it should drop down into the socket. After that, give it a gentle wiggle by the integrated heatspreader (IHS) to make sure it's snugly in the socket. (It will likely have a tiny bit of wiggle room, but shouldn't be much.) Once the CPU is firmly in place, simply lay the SAM lid (with socket cap installed) down onto the CPU and use the lever to clamp it down. The plastic socket cap should pop out on its own.

