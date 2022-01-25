Astrophysicists Calculate A Staggering 40 Quintillion Stellar Black Holes Permeate The Universe















Source: The Astrophysical Journal







Alex Sicilia, an astrophysicist at the International School of Advanced Studies (SISSA), and one of the paper's authors, stated, "The innovative character of this work is in the coupling of a detailed model of stellar and binary evolution with advanced recipes for star formation and metal enrichment in individual galaxies." He continued, "This is one of the first, and one of the most robust, ab initio (ground up) computation(s) of the stellar black hole mass function across cosmic history."