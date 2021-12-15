VLTI Space Telescope Zooms Deep Into The Milky Way And Here's What It Saw





Genzel and his team are collectively known as the GRAVITY collaboration and have come up with a new analysis technique that has allowed them to obtain the deepest and sharpest images of our Galactic Centre to date. Julia Stadler, a researcher at the Max Planck Institute for Astrophysics in Garching, explained, "The VLTI gives us this incredible spatial resolution and with the new images we reach deeper than ever before. We are stunned by their amount of detail, and by the action and number of stars they reveal around the black hole."





As a testament to how powerful this new method actually is, the team was able to discover a star, called S300, which had not been seen previously.