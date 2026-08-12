Astronomers Unfurl Record 5.6 Trillion Pixel Map Of The Entire Cosmos
Scientists have released the largest 2D color map of the universe ever created, complete with a high-res view of nearly four billion celestial objects spanning three-quarters of the night sky.
Produced by the Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument (DESI) Legacy Imaging Surveys team, this digital map contains a staggering 5.6 trillion pixels and was thirteen years in the making. This cosmic portrait was compiled by combining 263,407 individual exposures gathered across 2,285 nights from three major sky surveys. Key contributing facilities include the National Science Foundation (NSF) Nicholas U. Mayall 4-meter Telescope at Kitt Peak National Observatory and the NSF Víctor M. Blanco 4-meter Telescope at Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory, equipped with the Department of Energy's Dark Energy Camera (DECam).
This expansive photo provides the essential targeting framework for DESI’s main mission: to construct the world's largest 3D map of the cosmos. By taking the precise coordinates and brightness measurements from the 2D survey, DESI uses thousands of robotic optical fibers to analyze light spectra and measure redshifts, which converts flat sky positions into cosmic distances.
The entire 5.6-trillion-pixel dataset is publicly accessible through the interactive Legacy Survey Sky Viewer, allowing professional researchers, citizen scientists, and students alike to explore the universe from any web browser. As Arjun Dey, an astronomer at NSF NOIRLab and co-lead of the survey, remarked, "Explorations of our universe always start with images of the night sky... the skies belong to everyone, and this survey gives everyone the chance to marvel at their wonders".