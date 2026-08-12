Astronomers Unfurl Record 5.6 Trillion Pixel Map Of The Entire Cosmos

Messier 96 (NGC 3368) as imaged on DESI's 2D map - Image: DESI Legacy Imaging Surveys

By capturing the universe across visible and near-infrared light, the map avoids much of the dense gas and dust blocking views within our own Milky Way galaxy. Thus, the resulting atlas catalogs nearly four billion distinct objects, ranging from solar system asteroids and nearby stars to distant spiral galaxies like Messier 96 and gravitationally bound structures like the Copeland Septet.





A group of galaxies nicknamed the Copeland Septet, in the constellation of Leo. - Image: DESI Legacy Imaging Surveys

