Astronomers Spot Giant Black Holes Spiraling Towards A Cosmic Collision





Now, a team led by Silke Britzen of the Max Planck Institute for Radio Astronomy may have found the most compelling evidence yet of a pair on the brink of making that life commitment together. By analyzing 23 years of radio frequency data, researchers discovered that the galaxy’s central engine is actually firing two distinct jets of supercharged particles instead of one. These jets, traveling at nearly the speed of light, are beacons for the invisible monsters driving them.





Graphical depiction showing the central region of the galaxy Mrk 501 at a frequency of 43 gigahertz on three different days. (Credit: S. Britzen)



Current models suggest the pair could collide in a mere 100 years . As the union becomes inevitable, the pair is expected to release a rhythmic hum of low-frequency gravitational waves, which scientists are already planning to track with pulsar timing arrays (PTAs).





Main image credit: Emma Kun / HUN-REN Konkoly Observatory / Made with the support of AI