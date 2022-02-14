Astronomers Now Say A Chinese Rocket Will Crash Into The Moon, Not A SpaceX Falcon Booster





In Gray's statement he said, "Jon inquired about my statement that 'DSCOVR (and this rocket stage with it) passed close by the moon on 2015 February 13, two days after it was launched.' Jon pointed out that JPL's Horizons system showed that the DSCOVR spacecraft's trajectory did not go particularly close to the moon."







He continued, "It would be a little strange if the second stage went right past the moon, while DSCOVR was in another part of the sky. There's always some separation, but this was suspiciously large."





Following the email from Giorgini, Gray said he dove back into his research to see if he had in fact identified the incorrect space object. He states that he had pretty good circumstantial evidence for the initial identification, but nothing conclusive. Gray points out that it is not unusual to not be 100% conclusive on what a piece of space debris actually is. Identifying high flying space junk, as he says, "requires a bit of detective work, and sometimes, we never do figure out the ID for a bit of space junk; there are a couple of unidentified bits of junk out there."