Asteroid Has A 4% Chance Of Slamming Into The Moon, Here's What Will Happen If It Does





Early last year, there was talk that the newly-discovered Asteroid 2024 YR4 had a really small, but probable chance of striking the Moon in 2032. Now, scientists are revealing what might occur if such as an event took place and the implications it could have on Earth.





Orbital path of YR4 (Credit: ESA Orbit Visualization Tool)



According to recent research hosted on the arXiv server, the energy released upon impact would be equivalent to 6.5 megatons of TNT. A fresh strike of this magnitude would provide scientists with an opportunity to observe how shockwaves travel through lunar soil and how the Moon’s thin exosphere reacts to a sudden injection of dust and vaporized rock. For observers on Earth, the moment of impact would likely appear as a brilliant, if brief spark on the dark portion of the lunar surface.





Credit: NASA

