Study Warns What Happens If A Giant Asteroid Crashes Into Earth's Moon
According to Dr. Paul Wiegert of Canada's University of Western Ontario, the study's lead author, the impact on the moon's surface could be "compared to a large nuclear explosion in terms of the energy released." The study also revealed that if the asteroid were to hit the side of the moon facing the Earth, it could blast a lot of moon rock into space and then find its way onto the Earth, creating an "eye-catching" meteor shower, which might be entertaining.
However, some of this debris could pose a challenge to satellites and spacecraft in Earth's orbit, impacting critical services we enjoy today, such as communication, navigation, weather forecasting and more.
No doubt, NASA remains vigilant in protecting the Earth against direct impacts from asteroids. As part of the test on planetary defense technology, it conducted the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission in 2022, which successfully altered an asteroid's path. However, while YR4 is not on a direct collision course with Earth, its potential impact on the moon still raises concerns.
Therefore, the study highlights that planetary defense should also be extended to indirect threats, possibly from YR4 or other space objects smashing into nearby celestial bodies like our moon. Fortunately, 2032 is still off on the horizon a bit, and there is still enough time to take necessary precautions.