This Assassin’s Creed Haptic Gaming Shirt Will Let You Feel The Pain Of The Shank

by Tim SweezySunday, July 16, 2023, 01:17 PM EDT
Assassin's Creed Mirage is set to come out in October, and the popular franchise's next adventure is coming with a haptic shirt that will let you feel the consequences of enemies that get too close. OWO will be releasing a bundle that includes its unique haptic system and Assassin's Creed Mirage for PS5, Xbox, or PC.

Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed Mirage is the next narrative-driven action-adventure experience in the franchise's epic lineup of games. It follows the transformation of a disobedient young man into a cunning and sly Master Assassin. Normally, as gamers play the character, they are only able to feel the emotions of the character they are playing through a storyline. But thanks to a collaboration with OWO, players will be able to delve even further into the character Basim by being able to physically feel some of what he does.

By utilizing the OWO system, players will "be able to feel" the precise movements when they take down their targets. Not only that, but they will also feel the pain of enemy attacks.

The package will include an OWO skin (haptic shirt), an OWO device, 20 gel pads, a charging cable, a storage pouch, and a game code for Assassin's Creed Mirage.

OWO's haptic skin allows the user to feel 10 different areas of their upper body. It is wireless, allowing gamers to move about freely. Its long-lasting USB-C rechargeable battery will give players around 8 hours of usage, which should suffice for most gaming sessions.

There is also an app that can be downloaded via the Google Play Store, Apple App Store, and on PC. The app gives gamers the ability to calibrate the OWO skin, and save the player's stats so their calibration will automatically be customized each time they play. Don't worry, if the pain of being stabbed over and over gets to be too much, the intensity can be modified whenever needed.

While the game is set to launch on October 12, 2023, OWO has not given a set date for the release of its Assassin's Creed Mirage haptic system yet. Anyone who would like to keep up to date on this unique opportunity to feel the game in a more immersive way can visit OWO's website.
