Apple's M4 iPad Pro Is Already On Sale For Best Buy Plus And Total Members





If you fancy yourself a new iPad Pro outfitted with Apple's latest-generation M4 silicon , then you're looking at paying the launch MSRP, as these things aren't even available to bring home just yet—they're up for preorder. However, there is an exception. Best Buy Plus and Total members can score an early discount on Apple's freshest tablet for pros.





11-inch M4 iPad Pro starting at $949 instead of $999 at Best Buy, and the 13-inch M4 iPad Pro starting at $1,249 instead of $1,299 at Best Buy as well. The $50 discount also applies to higher end configurations—just hit the product page you're interested in and select whatever spec options you're after. It's not a massive discount, mind you, but every little bit helps, right? In this case, you can score thestarting at, and thestarting atas well. The $50 discount also applies to higher end configurations—just hit the product page you're interested in and select whatever spec options you're after.





Both tablets are rocking Apple's custom M4 processor. Not all configs are the same, though. The 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro models with 256GB or 512GB of onboard storage feature an M4 chip with a 9-core CPU (3 performance cores and 6 efficiency cores), 10-core GPU, and 16-core Neural engine. These configs also have 8GB of RAM with 120GB/s of memory bandwidth.





For those willing to splurge on an 11-inch or 13-inch iPad Pro with 1TB or 2TB of storage, more power is on tap with a 10-core CPU (4 performance cores and 6 efficiency cores), netting an additional performance core. Other M4 specs remain the same, including a 10-core GPU and 16-core Neural engine.





The beefier storage options also come with twice the RAM at 16GB, however, with the same 120GB/s of memory bandwidth. Additionally, Apple is limiting its optional nano-texture glass option to its pricier 1TB and 2TB models. The nano texture glass option with a matte finish is supposed to reduce glare and reflections, though early impressions on the web suggests that it comes at the expense of vibrancy.





Best Buy Plus ($49.99/year) or Best Buy Total ($179/year) member. The $50 discount that's available essentially offsets a year of Plus membership, which offers exclusive prices and priority access to certain sales events, 2-day shipping with no minimum purchase, and a longer return window (60 days). Either way, you need to be a($49.99/year) ormember. The $50 discount that's available essentially offsets a year of Plus membership, which offers exclusive prices and priority access to certain sales events, 2-day shipping with no minimum purchase, and a longer return window (60 days).













The Total membership is more costly while offering the same features, plus 24/7 tech support, dedicated member support, a 20% discount on labor for repairs, and protection plans, including up to 24 months of AppleCare+ on Apple products.





Is it a good deal, though? Well, Apple's charging $149 for two years of AppleCare+ coverage on its M4 iPad models. Factoring in Best Buy's $50 discount, it's like paying $129 for the same benefit, while also getting Best Buy's other Total membership perks. If you're interested in in an iPad Pro with AppleCare+ protection, this is the route to go.

