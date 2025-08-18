If This iPhone 18 Rumor Is True, It Could Spark An iPhone 17 Buying Frenzy
According to a report from South Korean news outlet ETNews, Cupertino's 2026 fall launch event may look very different from previous years. Instead of the usual four-model slate, sources suggest the company will focus on its more profitable, high-end devices: the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Ultra, and foldable iPhone 18 Air. The standard iPhone 18, a staple of the annual fall launch, is said to be either canceled or, more likely, renamed the 18e and postponed to a later date in early 2027.
Part of the reason for the change has to do with the introduction of the foldable iPhone Air, which Apple sees as the pinnacle of the lineup, commanding a premium price (between $2,000-$2,500) and attracting immense consumer interest. To avoid over-saturating the market with too many new models at once, Apple may be opting to simplify its fall launch and give the foldable phone a big part of the limelight for it to succeed.
It is important to note that these are still just rumors based on supply chain reports, and Apple has not officially commented on its future product plans. However, given the company's history of calculated, strategic moves, especially towards raising the average selling price, a shift toward a more premium-centric lineup is a plausible next step.