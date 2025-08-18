CATEGORIES
If This iPhone 18 Rumor Is True, It Could Spark An iPhone 17 Buying Frenzy

by Aaron LeongMonday, August 18, 2025, 10:24 AM EDT
Apple is reportedly planning a major shake-up of its iPhone lineup in 2026, which could see the company's traditional base model, the iPhone 18, being delayed or phased out altogether in favor of a more premium-focused strategy that elevates the Pro/Ultra series and introduces a new, high-end foldable 18 Air.

According to a report from South Korean news outlet ETNews, Cupertino's 2026 fall launch event may look very different from previous years. Instead of the usual four-model slate, sources suggest the company will focus on its more profitable, high-end devices: the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Ultra, and foldable iPhone 18 Air. The standard iPhone 18, a staple of the annual fall launch, is said to be either canceled or, more likely, renamed the 18e and postponed to a later date in early 2027. 

This strategic pivot is believed to be a direct response to a changing market and Apple's desire to further differentiate its product tiers. By focusing its main event on premium devices, Apple can highlight the innovative features and technologies exclusive to the Pro models, such as camera upgrades, the latest and greatest processors, and new display tech. Google has been doing the same thing by splitting launches of its "mainstream" Pixel phones in late summer, followed by the A-series the following fall.

Part of the reason for the change has to do with the introduction of the foldable iPhone Air, which Apple sees as the pinnacle of the lineup, commanding a premium price (between $2,000-$2,500) and attracting immense consumer interest. To avoid over-saturating the market with too many new models at once, Apple may be opting to simplify its fall launch and give the foldable phone a big part of the limelight for it to succeed.

For consumers, this could mean a more pronounced price gap between the latest and previous-generation iPhones, at the fall launch anyway. While the base iPhone is typically the most affordable way to get the newest chipset, this rumor would steer more buyers toward the pricier Pro models or older, discounted devices.

It is important to note that these are still just rumors based on supply chain reports, and Apple has not officially commented on its future product plans. However, given the company's history of calculated, strategic moves, especially towards raising the average selling price, a shift toward a more premium-centric lineup is a plausible next step.
Tags:  Apple, smartphones, (NASDAQ:AAPL), iphone 17, iphone 18
