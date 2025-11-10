Apple iPhones To Get A Massive Satellite Upgrade With 5 New Features





Make no mistake, Apple's satellite plans don't involve full connectivity, only select bespoke and third-party apps. For one, users will be able to use Apple Maps navigation and turn-by-turn directions in areas with no cellular signal, which would be great when used in remote regions or after natural disasters where local infrastructure has failed. Furthermore, the Messages app is set for a significant upgrade, moving beyond simple text bursts to support the sending of photos over satellite. Currently the satellite functionality is limited to basic text messages, but the inclusion of photo support would be a game-changer for hikers, travelers, and field workers.









Crucially, Apple is targeting a user experience improvement known as “natural usage.” Today’s satellite features require users to physically point their device skyward with an unobstructed view. Future iPhones, however, are being engineered to maintain a satellite connection even when they are in a pocket, a car, or potentially indoors, thanks to hardware and software optimizations.





Cupertino's development roadmap also includes 5G Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) support, which will allow cell towers to use satellites to extend their coverage. Perhaps the most significant key to wider audience acceptance (and usage) would be the development of a satellite API that allows third-party developers to integrate satellite connectivity into their own applications. This opens the door for a new ecosystem of off-grid apps—from WhatsApp messaging to specialized navigation and logistics tools—now, that would be pretty slick.





Of course, these advanced features may eventually require users to pay the satellite carriers directly . At present, Apple's plans hinge on its continued partnership with Globalstar (a portable satellite communications financed in part by Cook and co.), although there's buzz that Globalstar is being courted by SpaceX for a possible acquisition.





If you're keeping count, it all amounts to five nifty satellite-based upgrades for iPhone owners (satellite framework for third-party apps, satellite-powered maps, enhanced satellite messaging that supports photos, natural usage improvements, and satellite over 5G).