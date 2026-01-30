CATEGORIES
home News

Apple’s $2B Q.ai Deal Could Unlock Voice-Free AI Device Control

by Alan VelascoFriday, January 30, 2026, 02:50 PM EDT
apples acquires q ai hero
The ink is barely dry on Apple’s deal with Google to utilize Gemini to train its own AI models, and today's announcement signals that the company is really ramping-up its AI ambitions. Apple just disclosed that it intends to acquire Q.ai for roughly $1.6 billion, which is a startup that specializes in implementing AI in applications that involve voice-free interactions.

Apple’s SVP of Hardware Technologies, Johnny Srouji, was effusive in his praise of bringing Q.ai into the fold. He says that it’s a “remarkable company that is pioneering new and creative ways to use imaging and machine learning."

To get a sense of what Apple will be gaining from this acquisition, one needn’t look further than one of the patent applications Q.ai filed last year. The company describes being able to use “facial skin micromovements” to discern what a person might be saying, determine someone’s emotions, and track physical indicators such as heart and respiration rate.

facial skin micromovements patent
From Q.ai's Patent For Facial Skin Micromovement Detection For Wearables

This deal could make a lot of sense for Apple and the company is very familiar with its Q.ai's CEO, Aviad Maizels. In 2013, Apple acquired a different company founded by Maizels, called Primesense. The technologies it acquired from Primesense would ultimately allow Apple’s devices to shift from relying on fingerprint sensors to the facial recognition systems that are in use on iPhones today.

While Apple didn’t mention how it plans to integrate Q.ai's technologies, you could imagine that Apple AirPods could be some of the first devices to benefit. The company has been slowly adding more features that include hearing protection, heart rate sensing and live translation, but Apple also likely wants to explore what AI-powered features it can offer customers to entice future device upgrades. There’s also the long rumored smart glasses the company is working on, which would undoubtedly put some of these technologies to good use as well.
Tags:  Apple, (NASDAQ:AAPL), AI
AV

Alan Velasco

Opinions and content posted by HotHardware contributors are their own.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment