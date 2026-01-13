Apple Vows Privacy After Inking Google Gemini Deal For iPhone AI
In a joint statement shared by Google, the two companies say that this new AI partnership “will help power future Apple Intelligence features, including a more personalized Siri coming this year.” Apple’s personal assistant has long been maligned for failing to live up to expectations, but this deal could potentially help it become useful for more than just checking the weather or interacting with IoT devices.
Despite the clear upgrade this will bring to Siri, Apple users are likely be weary of this new partnership, with many opting for iPhones because they don’t like the way Google handles privacy. To ease these concerns the companies are making it clear that “Apple Intelligence will continue to run on Apple devices and Private Cloud Compute, while maintaining Apple's industry-leading privacy standards.”
It’s because of this kind of setup, where Google’s Gemini runs within Apple’s privacy focused server infrastructure, that privacy can be maintained. It means that user data should always remain under Apple’s control and should receive the same kind of privacy protections that users expect when using any of the other company’s services.
As for when users can expect to see the fruits of this new partnership, it’s long been rumored that an improved Siri alongside a more robust Apple Intelligence experience is expected to debut with iOS 26.4, which is expected to release this spring.