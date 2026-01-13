CATEGORIES
home News

Apple Vows Privacy After Inking Google Gemini Deal For iPhone AI

by Alan VelascoTuesday, January 13, 2026, 11:00 AM EDT
apple google ai deal hero
After months of speculation about what partner Apple would choose to work with to improve its floundering AI efforts, there’s finally an agreement in place between Cupertino and Google. The two companies have signed a multi-year deal that will see Apple’s Foundation Models trained by Google’s Gemini models and cloud technologies.

In a joint statement shared by Google, the two companies say that this new AI partnership “will help power future Apple Intelligence features, including a more personalized Siri coming this year.” Apple’s personal assistant has long been maligned for failing to live up to expectations, but this deal could potentially help it become useful for more than just checking the weather or interacting with IoT devices.

apple google ai deal body

Despite the clear upgrade this will bring to Siri, Apple users are likely be weary of this new partnership, with many opting for iPhones because they don’t like the way Google handles privacy. To ease these concerns the companies are making it clear that “Apple Intelligence will continue to run on Apple devices and Private Cloud Compute, while maintaining Apple's industry-leading privacy standards.”

It’s because of this kind of setup, where Google’s Gemini runs within Apple’s privacy focused server infrastructure, that privacy can be maintained. It means that user data should always remain under Apple’s control and should receive the same kind of privacy protections that users expect when using any of the other company’s services.

As for when users can expect to see the fruits of this new partnership, it’s long been rumored that an improved Siri alongside a more robust Apple Intelligence experience is expected to debut with iOS 26.4, which is expected to release this spring.
Tags:  Apple, Google, Siri, (NASDAQ:AAPL), (nasdaq:goog)
AV

Alan Velasco

Opinions and content posted by HotHardware contributors are their own.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment