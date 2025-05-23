Apple's First Smart Glasses Come Into View But Can It Compete With Meta?
It's said the new smart glasses will release sometime in 2026. They will likely feature cameras, microphones, and speakers to interact with the world around you. You will also be able to use them for phone calls, and doing real time activities such as translation.
Of course, AI is one of the main reasons behind almost any new technology these days, including these new smart glasses. Apple has been behind in the AI race against Meta, and even versus its historic rival, Microsoft. Ironically, OpenAI is now working with Apple's former powerhouse designer, Jony Ives.
First, smart glasses would be significantly less bulky and more comfortable to wear. The bulk of the Vision Pro made many users wary of wearing it, together with the necessary tether cable. Spatial computing is a term Apple leaned on to a give use-case to potential buyers, but not many folks wanted to spend more than a few hours in the device itself.
One of the biggest advantages of smart glasses would be in the much lower cost. Smart glasses may be technically advanced, but would most likely be cheaper to produce and simpler than a heavy-duty device such as the Vision Pro. The $3,499 MSRP of the Vision Pro stung many owners (myself included), and kept would-be owners from ever trying the device.
While Apple can price its products at a premium, as it often does, it's likely to be more aggressive in pricing this time around. With the Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses having already been established somewhat in the market, a well-tuned Apple version could turn the tide and gain mass adoption.
While such AI-infused products can fizzle, eventually something may stick and be the next iPhone-level product that Apple has dreamed about during the last decade.