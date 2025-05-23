CATEGORIES
Apple's First Smart Glasses Come Into View But Can It Compete With Meta?

by Thiago TrevisanFriday, May 23, 2025, 12:00 PM EDT
wearing vision pro
Apple has some smart glasses coming, after dabbling in the augmented reality space, according to the folks at Bloomberg. The question of how it will fare against Meta and its own Ray-Ban smart glasses will be interesting to witness in this new field. Furthermore, Apple's own complicated history with its Vision Pro may leave some early adopters with cold feet before jumping in again. 

It's said the new smart glasses will release sometime in 2026. They will likely feature cameras, microphones, and speakers to interact with the world around you. You will also be able to use them for phone calls, and doing real time activities such as translation. 

Of course, AI is one of the main reasons behind almost any new technology these days, including these new smart glasses. Apple has been behind in the AI race against Meta, and even versus its historic rival, Microsoft. Ironically, OpenAI is now working with Apple's former powerhouse designer, Jony Ives

vision pro 2

Bloomberg's source also mentioned they should be similar to Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses. This does not mean that Apple has abandoned the Vision Pro, but it surely does mean it also wants to try out a different direction in the wearables space. Smart glasses in theory have a large number of advantages over a device such as the Vision Pro. 

First, smart glasses would be significantly less bulky and more comfortable to wear. The bulk of the Vision Pro made many users wary of wearing it, together with the necessary tether cable. Spatial computing is a term Apple leaned on to a give use-case to potential buyers, but not many folks wanted to spend more than a few hours in the device itself. 

One of the biggest advantages of smart glasses would be in the much lower cost. Smart glasses may be technically advanced, but would most likely be cheaper to produce and simpler than a heavy-duty device such as the Vision Pro. The $3,499 MSRP of the Vision Pro stung many owners (myself included), and kept would-be owners from ever trying the device. 

While Apple can price its products at a premium, as it often does, it's likely to be more aggressive in pricing this time around. With the Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses having already been established somewhat in the market, a well-tuned Apple version could turn the tide and gain mass adoption. 

While such AI-infused products can fizzle, eventually something may stick and be the next iPhone-level product that Apple has dreamed about during the last decade. 
