Apple's First Smart Glasses Come Into View But Can It Compete With Meta?

Bloomberg's source also mentioned they should be similar to Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses. This does not mean that Apple has abandoned the Vision Pro, but it surely does mean it also wants to try out a different direction in the wearables space. Smart glasses in theory have a large number of advantages over a device such as the Vision Pro.First, smart glasses would be significantly less bulky and more comfortable to wear. The bulk of the Vision Pro made many users wary of wearing it, together with the necessary tether cable. Spatial computing is a term Apple leaned on to a give use-case to potential buyers, but not many folks wanted to spend more than a few hours in the device itself.One of the biggest advantages of smart glasses would be in the much lower cost. Smart glasses may be technically advanced, but would most likely be cheaper to produce and simpler than a heavy-duty device such as the Vision Pro. The $3,499 MSRP of the Vision Pro stung many owners (myself included), and kept would-be owners from ever trying the device.While Apple can price its products at a premium, as it often does, it's likely to be more aggressive in pricing this time around. With the Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses having already been established somewhat in the market, a well-tuned Apple version could turn the tide and gain mass adoption.While such AI-infused products can fizzle, eventually something may stick and be the next iPhone-level product that Apple has dreamed about during the last decade.