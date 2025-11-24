Apple iOS 27 To Level Up iPhone With More Performance And Tons Of AI
iOS 27, which will be released next year, is being viewed by Apple as an opportunity to deliver much needed bug fixes and to streamline and optimize the OS. It’s being referred to as the iOS equivalent of Mac OS X Snow Leopard, which was a Mac OS release revered by Apple fans, who still bring it up to this day as one of the best versions of that OS.
This should please iPhone users. While iOS has gotten a plethora of new features over the last few years, they seems to have come at the cost of quality. Every new release of the mobile OS has brought with it complaints of new or recurring issues, such as a nosedive in battery life or apps crashing or not working as intended.
However, this doesn’t mean that there won’t be any noticeable differences coming in iOS 27. Apple still wants to make good on delivering the AI experience it promised when it debuted Apple Intelligence last year. Users can expect a dedicated health AI agent and an AI powered web search designed to be an alternative to ChatGPT. These AI features will benefit from the partnership between Apple and Google, which will incorporate Gemini technologies within Apple’s AI infrastructure.
Even if the AI elements of iOS 27 don’t measure up to the competition, the focus on quality will still be appreciated by users. Hopefully this includes a continued refinement of Liquid Glass, which still hasn’t been fully embraced by users.