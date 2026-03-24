Apple WWDC 2026: When, How To Watch And What To Expect





Although it was never in doubt, Apple confirmed plans to host another Worldwide Developers Conference online several weeks from now. In addition, Apple says it will hold a special event in-person for developers and students at Apple Park, which will take place on the first day of the five-day conference.





"WWDC is one of the most exciting times for us at Apple because it’s a chance for our incredible global developer community to come together for an electrifying week that celebrates technology, innovation, and collaboration," said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations. "We can’t wait to see many of you online and in person for what is sure to be one of our best WWDC events yet."





The event begins on Monday, June 8 and runs through Friday, June 12. Apple's special in-person event at Apple Park will commence on June 8 and give attendees a chance to watch the keynote and the Platforms State of the Union.

How To Watch And What To Expect At WWDC26

Online viewers can catch the multi-day event in one of several ways, including...

Apple's YouTube channel

Apple's Developer app

Apple's website

Apple's Developer channel at bilibili The aforementioned keynote and Platforms State of the Union will kick off the event starting at 10:00 a.m. PDT (1:00 p.m. EDT). WWDC26 will then continue throughout the week with over 100 video sessions and interactive group labs and appointments, Apple says.



"WWDC26 will spotlight incredible updates for Apple platforms, including AI advancements and exciting new software and developer tools. As part of the company’s ongoing commitment to supporting developers, WWDC will also provide unique access to Apple engineers and designers, and insight into new tools, frameworks, and features," Apple says.





As for what kind of announcements to expect, WWDC has traditionally focused on the software side rather than being a launchpad for new hardware. At last year's conference, one of the big announcements was the roll out of Liquid Glass across several of Apple's hardware devices. That also happened to be one of its more controversial moves





Apple also made updates to its phone and messaging apps, its various operating systems, and unified its gaming push into a dedicated Games app.





As for this year, AI has been the dominant topic of discussion across the technology industry at large, and we expect Apple to lean heavily into its Apple Intelligence capabilities. More than just a hunch, Apple explicitly states in its WWDC26 announcement that it will "spotlight incredible updates for Apple platforms, including AI advancements."













We'll have to wait and see what exactly that entails. Deeper AI integration with more features and tools is a safe bet. We could also see Apple introduce a retooled Siri assistant built around Google's Gemini . There was chatter of a setback last month, but there is plenty of time between now and June 8 to iron out the wrinkles.





Be sure to visit back with us often, as we'll be covering the noteworthy highlights as they emerge.