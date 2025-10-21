CATEGORIES
home News

Apple Addresses Liquid Glass Backlash In Latest iOS Beta For iPhone

by Alan VelascoTuesday, October 21, 2025, 11:05 AM EDT
ios 26 beta liquid glass option hero
This year’s version of iOS brought big changes to the user interface, and people either love it or hate it. Thankfully, Apple hasn’t tuned out the criticism and will include an option to give users more control over the look and feel of the OS. These optional settings have already appeared in iOS 26.1 Beta 4, which means it should be in the final release of iOS 26.1.

The new design language, Liquid Glass, turns the transparency on to the max in an effort to try and seem like it’s out of the way. However, it often becomes a usability nightmare because text can become difficult to read when an element of the interface doesn’t have a nice, solid color behind it. This is by far and away the biggest complaint from those who aren’t fans of the new look.

ios 26 beta liquid glass option body

Apple will be improving the situation by providing a new setting where users will be able to choose from either the default clear appearance or a tinted appearance. For those who participate in the beta program, head over to “Settings,” then tap on “Display and Brightness.” Here, you’ll find the new “Liquid Glass” option.

For those who aren’t running betas on their phone, but are eager to minimize the glassy effects, there’s a way to accomplish this that will hold you over until the official fix arrives. Go to “Settings,” then go to “Accessibility,” then tap on “Display and Text Size,” and toggle on “Reduce Transparency.” It can lead to some wonkiness at times depending on the app being used, but it will be a big improvement.

While it’s disappointing that these options weren’t available from the start, it’s nice to see Apple is willing to let users dial in the look and feel of iOS.
Tags:  Apple, iPhone, (NASDAQ:AAPL), ios-26
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment