Apple's Siri Overhaul With Google Gemini Will Take The AI Fight To OpenAI And Perplexity

by Aaron LeongThursday, September 04, 2025, 11:10 AM EDT
hero siri
An unexpected and potentially historic partnership between two of the world's biggest tech rivals may be in the works. According to a Bloomberg report, Apple is in advanced talks to integrate Google’s Gemini artificial intelligence models to power a major upgrade to Siri, Apple's long-standing but recently criticized voice assistant. This rumored collaboration, not the first for either company, might be exactly what Apple needs in its strategy to catch up in the AI race currently led by the likes of Perplexity, OpenAI, and of course, Google.

Over the years, Siri has lagged behind competitors like Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa in its ability to handle complex, open-ended queries. Thus, this said partnership would allow Siri to leverage Gemini's large language model to provide richer, more conversational, and context-aware answers. While Apple is using its own on-device Apple Foundation Models for personal and privacy-sensitive requests, the deal would allow Siri to route more complex questions that require web-informed answers to a version of Google's Gemini, which would reportedly run on Apple's Private Cloud Compute servers to maintain a high privacy level.

apple intelligence siri1

Cupertino had previously held talks with other AI firms, including OpenAI and Anthropic, but a partnership with Google makes strategic sense given their existing ties. In fact, the relationship between Apple and Google dates back to the early days of the iPhone, when the device launched with key Google services integrated by default. This included Google Search, Google Maps, and even the YouTube app. For years, Google Search has been the default search engine on Apple's Safari browser, a lucrative arrangement that reportedly nets Apple billions of dollars annually.

While the two companies became fierce competitors after Google launched Android, their strategic partnerships have persisted. Despite Apple developing its own rival services like Apple Maps, the company has continued to rely on Google for its search dominance, a deal that was recently affirmed by a key court ruling.

Of course, another winner of this possible collaboration is the end-user. The promised 2025 rollout of Apple Intelligence, the company's own take on Gemini, has been stalled to sometime in 2026, which means consumers are getting impatient for Apple to take action.
