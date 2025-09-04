Apple's Siri Overhaul With Google Gemini Will Take The AI Fight To OpenAI And Perplexity





Over the years, Siri has lagged behind competitors like Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa in its ability to handle complex, open-ended queries. Thus, this said partnership would allow Siri to leverage Gemini's large language model to provide richer, more conversational, and context-aware answers. While Apple is using its own on-device Apple Foundation Models for personal and privacy-sensitive requests, the deal would allow Siri to route more complex questions that require web-informed answers to a version of Google's Gemini, which would reportedly run on Apple's Private Cloud Compute servers to maintain a high privacy level.









While the two companies became fierce competitors after Google launched Android, their strategic partnerships have persisted. Despite Apple developing its own rival services like Apple Maps, the company has continued to rely on Google for its search dominance, a deal that was recently affirmed by a key court ruling.





Of course, another winner of this possible collaboration is the end-user. The promised 2025 rollout of Apple Intelligence, the company's own take on Gemini, has been stalled to sometime in 2026, which means consumers are getting impatient for Apple to take action.