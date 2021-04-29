Apple Watch Series 6 Hits Lowest Price Ever At $249 With This Red Hot Deal





The Apple Watch Series 6 launched during the fall of 2020 alongside the iPhone 12 family. It brought the latest advancements in the Apple Watch progression and started at $399 for the 40nm Wi-Fi model with an aluminum casing.

In recent days, that price dropped to just $299 at various retailers, which is a stellar deal by itself for a current-generation Apple product. However, Apple and its retail partners are at it again with an even deeper discount on the Apple Watch Series 6. Right now, Amazon and Best Buy are selling the Apple Watch Series 6 (Product) Red 40mm for just $249. That's a savings of $150 off the regular price or a 38 percent discount.





When it comes to specifications, the Series 6 uses a new S6 SoC, which is said to be 20 percent faster than the previous generation S5, and its display is now 2.5 times brighter than before. The Series 6 also brings a blood oxygen sensor with it in conjunction with the ECG that launched a few generations ago with the Series 4. Other features found on the Series 6 include an always-on altimeter, sleep tracking, and 5GHz Wi-Fi, and the U1 Ultra Wideband chip.

This $150 discount is by far the biggest we've seen on the Apple Watch Series 6 and one that we imagine won't last very long. So be sure to hop in as quickly as possible if you're in the market for a new smartwatch. And keep in mind that this $249 pricing is $30 less than the inferior Apple Watch SE.