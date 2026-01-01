Apple Vision Pro's Future Could Be In Big Trouble As Production Stalls





After all the chatter about a follow-up version of Apple's Vision Pro headset, as well as a possible cheaper variant, it's suddenly looking like the company's VR headset could end up as little more than a footnote. We're not there yet, though Apple is reportedly pulling back on its efforts to procure more shipments and market its pricey gadget as sales continue to flounder.





That doesn't really come as a surprise, if it turns out to be true. Here we are nearly a year after the Vision Pro released and it still commands a premium $3,499 starting price. That's for the 256GB model. Step up to the 512GB SKU and you're looking at $3,699, while the 1TB version costs $3,899.





Add another $99 or $149 for Zeiss optical inserts (readers or prescription) and the price before tax and/or an Apple Care+ protection plan can balloon to over $4,000. Meanwhile, you can score a Meta Quest 3S headset for as low as $249.99 at Amazon (17% off) , and the retailer is sweetening the deal with a $50 digital credit to boot.





Sure, it's an apples and oranges comparison, but someone shopping for an apple may ultimately decide that an orange at a fraction of the cost makes more sense. Whether Apple likes it or not, it's competing with much cheaper options.













This is reflected in the Vision Pro's reported poor sales. According to Financial Times, Apple has scaled back manufacturing and marketing for its flagship (and so far, only) VR headset. It's also said that Apple's manufacturing partner in China, Luxshare, halted production of new Vision Pro headsets last year. Furthermore, IDC anticipates the final tally for Vision Pro unit sales in the fourth quarter of 2025 will only be 45,000.





That still works out to more than $157 million at the starting retail price, though it's a disappointing figure for the all-important holiday sales season. It's also disappointing from the perspective that Apple upgraded the Vision Pro in October with a faster M5 chip, better battery life, and an improved headset, none of which moved the sales needle.





The Vision Pro is a impressive gadget for sure. However, Apple is learning that the market is not yet ready for a ultra-premium VR headset on a mass scale. It seems to know this now, as we rarely hear Apple talk about the Vision Pro these days.



