Apple Readies A Barrage Of Devices Powered By M5 Including A Vision Pro Refresh
The Vision Pro headset hasn’t set the world on fire, but the company isn’t ready to give up on it just yet as the headset will be receiving an upgrade to the M5 chip. The included strap will also see improvements. However, even with these updates it won’t fix the central issue of a lack of developer support. or that selling users on the idea of wearing a headset for extended stretches day after day is a tall ask.
The iPad Pro, which was already a potent device with its current specs that include the M4, will now be even faster with the M5. Apple has introduced several new productivity features in iPadOS 26 such as the ability to run tasks in the background, which should benefit from the bump in performance.
The entry level MacBook Pro 14-inch model will also be joining in on the M5 update party. However, the other models in the MacBook Pro lineup that will utilize the Pro and Max flavors of the M5 will not be ready for release this year. Buyers who need the extra computer power will need to wait until “early next year.”
There have also been rumors swirling about potential updates for the HomePod Mini, Apple TV and Airtags. While product refreshes for these are “very much on the road map,” Gurman doesn’t provide any kind of timeline for when they might happen, though it’s a good bet that these will be released sometime in 2026.
2025 has been a good year for Apple fans with solid updates across the company’s product offerings, and it looks as if next year will bring even more welcomed improvements.