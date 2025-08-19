CATEGORIES
Mac Mini With M5 & M5 Pro Chips May Be Inbound To Compete With AMD APUs

by Aaron LeongTuesday, August 19, 2025, 11:08 AM EDT
hero mac mini
Cupertino is internally testing next-generation Mac Mini models powered by the upcoming M5 and M5 Pro processors, according to an insider report by Apple Insider. Identified by their internal codenames J873g (M5) and J873s (M5 Pro), these new machines could be Apple bringing the fight to AMD Strix Halo mini PCs

The Mac Mini adopting the M5 chipset is a highly anticipated (and belated) one, especially since the device skipped the M3 and M3 Pro altogether. Whereas the current M4 Mac Mini, which debuted last year with a redesigned and smaller chassis, was praised for its efficiency, the M5 upgrade is expected to take performance to a whole new level.

The leaked report states that the physical dimensions of the Mac Mini will probably see merely minor changes, but the internal upgrades are believed to be substantial. These new chips, especially the M5 Pro, are expected to feature a more powerful GPU, a faster neural engine for on-device Apple AI workloads, and an overall boost in performance.

Now, this is where the competition gets interesting. The M5 upgrade puts the Mac Mini on a direct collision course with rival machines equipped with AMD's mobile Strix Halo APUs. Strix Halo chipsets, which combine Zen 5 CPU cores and a RDNA 3+ integrated GPU, have been a game-changer for Windows-based mini-PCs, offering impressive performance for gaming and professional tasks in a small package.
mac mini hand1

AMD has been aggressively marketing Strix Halo as a direct competitor to Apple's M-series chips, boasting performance that can rival even dedicated GPUs like the RTX 4060. The improved Mac Mini could possibly change the game (again), with rumored advancements in GPU architecture using 3D stacking manufacturing.

We can therefore expect the competitive cycle to continue; ultimately, it's a win-win for consumers on both sides of the coin. With its tightly-integrated macOS ecosystem and powerful (yet energy efficient) Apple silicon, the Mac Mini will appeal to those who value a polished user experience. Meanwhile, AMD's Strix Halo-powered machines will continue to attract users who prioritize raw gaming performance and the flexibility of the Windows/Linux lifestyle.

While a release date for the M5 Mac Mini is still not confirmed, some reports point to a possible late 2025 or early 2026 launch.
Tags:  (NASDAQ:AAPL), mac-mini, m5, strix-halo
