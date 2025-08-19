Mac Mini With M5 & M5 Pro Chips May Be Inbound To Compete With AMD APUs





The Mac Mini adopting the M5 chipset is a highly anticipated (and belated) one, especially since the device skipped the M3 and M3 Pro altogether. Whereas the current M4 Mac Mini, which debuted last year with a redesigned and smaller chassis , was praised for its efficiency, the M5 upgrade is expected to take performance to a whole new level.





The leaked report states that the physical dimensions of the Mac Mini will probably see merely minor changes, but the internal upgrades are believed to be substantial. These new chips, especially the M5 Pro, are expected to feature a more powerful GPU, a faster neural engine for on-device Apple AI workloads, and an overall boost in performance.





Now, this is where the competition gets interesting. The M5 upgrade puts the Mac Mini on a direct collision course with rival machines equipped with AMD's mobile Strix Halo APUs. Strix Halo chipsets, which combine Zen 5 CPU cores and a RDNA 3+ integrated GPU, have been a game-changer for Windows-based mini-PCs, offering impressive performance for gaming and professional tasks in a small package.



