Apple Reportedly Plans Multi-Day Product Blitz In Major Shift To Past Events
Apple typically has big keynote livestreams when it announces its more popular devices, but Gurman says this time will see a different format. He notes the use of the phrase “special Apple Experience” on the event invite, which will be for hands-on impressions by influencers and members of the media. That’s not exactly out of the ordinary, but as Daring Fireball’s John Gruber points out, it’s taking place on a Wednesday, which certainly stands out.
Instead, the company will likely be announcing its new products via press release on Monday and Tuesday of that week, with fans getting a blitz of first impressions from those invited to the event on Wednesday. It might not be as exciting as getting the keynotes from Cupertino, but some may find it is a better space things out over multiple days, considering how many different devices Apple plans on revealing.
Gurman says that there will be “at least five products” during this blitz of announcements, which will include new entries and internal upgrades, and potentially software offerings. One of the more exciting prospects is the rumored low-cost MacBook fitted with an A-series chip traditionally found in the iPhone, which could be a big hit in a market where buyers are currently experiencing ever rising costs.
Another budget minded device, the iPhone 17e, is also looking like it will make an appearance at this event. The company launched the iPhone 16e around this same timeframe last year, but disappointed many with a price tag that was higher than expected. Hopefully, Apple can find a better balance between the hardware and pricing with this go around.
Other devices will reportedly only be getting some spec bumps, including the iPad Air sporting an M4 chip and the entry level iPad receiving an A18 chip. Meanwhile, the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro are expected to get bumped to an M5 SoC.
Apple fans can look forward to this smorgasbord of announcements to kick off on March 2 and, if Gurman's information is accurate, for the event to run multiple days.