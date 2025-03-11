CATEGORIES
Apple May Make An 18.8-Inch Foldable iPad Pro With Under Display Face ID

by Aaron LeongTuesday, March 11, 2025, 10:44 AM EDT
Could Apple be readying a foldable iPad Pro BEFORE a foldable iPhone or MacBook Pro? Quite possibly yes, according to multiple independent sources. The device reportedly will sport an 18.8-inch display when opened and have an under-display Face ID camera. Regardless of which model gets the bendy-screen treatment first, it seems almost a certainty that Apple is building a foldable portfolio to match that of Samsung.

As the rumor mill's been busy speculating over a 20+ inch folding screen MacBook being secretly tested in Apple's skunkworks, in comes compounding information that a folding iPad Pro may also appear sooner than we think. Sure, a mega dual-screen iPad idea has floated around for some time now, but multiple industry analysts have independently reported that Apple is indeed working on a foldable iPad Pro, specifically with an 18.8-inch inner display and Face ID sensors beneath it. Reliable tipster Digital Chat Station, in particular, stated that a prototype "Guoguo" (Apple in Mandarin) iPad Pro was seen with under-display 3D face recognition.

Apple actually has patents on the under-screen Face ID; some even wager that it will show up in the iPhone 18. The credibility of a folding iPad also makes more sense assuming this 18.8-inch spans the entire mystery device, making it awesome for creators and designers, for example. Such a setup on a MacBook would typing all sorts of weird—it just wouldn't feel natural for users accustomed to a physical keyboard.

Rumors also suggest that the iPad Pro Fold (or whatever it ends up being called) will release in 2028. Until then, Apple is likely working hard to create a creaseless display, which if cracked, could solve something manufacturers have been trying to solve for ages. This could possible be key to Apple finally green-lighting a slew of foldable products; fans of the brand will probably go raving mad when they finally have an iPhone foldable to combat the Samsung Galaxy Flip/Fold series and Google Pixel Fold.

Being so early in the prototype/test phase, no further details are known of the folding iPad Pro. However, early leaks of the iPhone Fold has emerged hinting that the device will cost well over $2,000 (ooof) when it's released in late 2026 to early 2027.
Apple, ipad-pro, foldables
