CATEGORIES
home News

Apple May Launch A Giant Folding iPad That Irons Out The Biggest Flaw In Foldables

by Paul LillyMonday, December 16, 2024, 10:02 AM EDT
Folding iPad on a gray gradient background.
For various reasons, Apple is known to take its time in adopting new features, technologies, and form factors. Remember how long it took for Apple to release a larger iPhone? And we're still waiting for Macs to have touchscreen displays. It's no surprise, then, that Apple hasn't released a device with a foldable screen even though rivals like Samsung (Galaxy Z Fold series) and Google (Pixel Fold series) have multiple generations under their belts. That could change with a future iPad model, though.

As of this moment, the largest display found on an iPad product checks in at 13 inches, which is available on both the latest iPad Pro and iPad Air models. Other iPads feature 12.9-inch, 11-inch, 10.5-inch, and 9.7-inch displays.

According to what Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in his latest PowerOn newsletter, Apple will eventually blow those size options out of the water with a folding iPad that "unfolds into the size of two iPad Pros side-by-side." It's not clear which size iPad Pro he's comparing to, but even if it's twice the size of a 9.7-inch model, one that is twice the size will indeed be gigantic.

Alleged Apple roadmap on X/Twitter.

Apparently Apple has been working on this for a couple of years now, though a release is not imminent. Instead, his sources indicate that Apple is targeting a 2028 release. The information lines up with a previously leaked roadmap document claiming that an 18.8-inch foldable Apple device would debut sometime between 2028 to 2030.

Either way, we're looking at several years down the road for what's being described as a potential "breakthrough device."  A lot can change in 4-6 years, so we'll see. However, the long development time would give the market a chance to flesh out further than it already is, as well as address one the biggest downsides to the foldable form factor, that being the crease.

Samsung and others have made some headway compared to first-generation foldables, but haven't really eliminated the crease entirely (Motorola's Razr and Razr+ come close). Gurman says that one of Apple's goals is to make the crease invisible when the device is open, and he says that current prototypes are nearly there. However, it's still too early to know if Apple can achieve its goal. Others have tried and haven't quite gotten there yet.

The other interesting angle to this is where a folding iPad would fit into Apple's sprawling product stack. Gurman states in his newsletter that one reason Apple never merged its iPad and Mac products is because the company wants consumers to own multiple hardware devices. It's a balancing act for one product to not cannibalize another, and the ideal Apple customer at the moment owns both a Mac and iPad, as well as an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods. You could throw AirTags into the mix as well, though not necessarily the Vision Pro, which remains an expensive, niche product.

Top image generated with Imagen 3 via Google Gemini
Tags:  Apple, ipad, (NASDAQ:AAPL), foldables
TOP CONVERSATIONS
You Next Copilot PC Platform
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment