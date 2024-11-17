CATEGORIES
Apple’s New M4 MacBook Pros Are Now Up On Deals For Black Friday

by Tim SweezySunday, November 17, 2024, 10:19 AM EDT
hero apple macbook pro
Some of these machines might be brand new, but these early Black Friday deals already slash prices on the latest MacBook Pro and MacBook Air.

Apple 2024 MacBook Pro 14-inch

Apple's new 2024 MacBook Pro is built for Apple Intelligence, and offers the longest battery life ever in a Mac at up to 24 hours.

apple macbook pro screen

This 14-inch model comes with the all new M4 chip, which is Apple's most powerful processor yet. And with 16GB or 24GB of Unified Memory, users will have no trouble with memory-intensive tasks, such as editing high-resolution video.

While Apple may not be known for gaming, the company is trying to change that and the GPU is this system is definitely capable of delivering smooth frame rates.

apple macbook pro m4 pro chip

The Apple 2024 MacBook Pro 14-inch with M4 chip, 512GB SSD, and 16GB Unified Memory is currently 8% off for $1,474.

Need more power? Then check out the 2024 MacBook Pro 16-inch with M4 Pro chip, 512GB SSD, and 24GB Unified Memory at 8% off for $2,299.

Apple MacBook Air

Not everyone needs the power of a MacBook Pro. For those users, there is the smaller, more portable MacBook Air with an M3 chip. While not the latest chip from Apple, the M3 is ready for Apple Intelligence, is plenty fast, and helps to deliver up to 18 hours of battery life.

apple macbook air 13 inch

One of the most liked features of the MacBook Air is its sleek and slim design. The MacBook Air with M3 is made with 50 percent recycled materials and it features a durable recycled aluminum enclosure.

The M3 chip is up to 1.6x faster than a MacBook Air with an M1 chip, and up to 13x faster than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Air. At the end of the day, it is powerful enough to multitask between apps, editing videos in iMovie, or even playing Baldur’s Gate 3.

apple macbook air 15 inch

The MacBook Air with M3 leverages the AI performance of the Neural Engine to deliver intelligent macOS features that can enhance productivity and creativity, including powerful camera features and real-time speech to text.

Check out these two great deals on MacBook Air with M3 chip:
