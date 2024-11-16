CATEGORIES
home News

Early Black Friday Deals: Apple Watch 10 New Low Price, M2 MacBook Air 25% Off

by Tim SweezySaturday, November 16, 2024, 12:46 PM EDT
hero apple watch series 10
With early Black Friday deals popping up everywhere, this is a great time to snag a deal on an Apple device, such as the Apple Watch Series 10, M2 Macbook Air, or a pair of AirPods Pro 2.

Apple Watch Series 10 (GPS)

For those invested into the Apple ecosystem, an Apple smartwatch is almost a must have. The Series 10 is the newest in the lineup, and features the biggest and most advanced display and features yet.

apple watch series 10 thinness

It is also the thinnest watch Apple has made to date. Some of the most liked features of the Apple Watch are in its health insights. From sleep tracking to heart health notifications, the sensors on the Series 10 help owners better understand their health. It also includes other features such as Fall Detection, and Crash Detection, which can alert someone when the wearer is unable to respond themselves.

The Apple Watch Series 10 (GPS) smartwatch is 13% off for $349.

Apple 2022 MacBook Air 13-inch M2

Apple's MacBooks are immensly popular, and the 2022 MacBook Air with M2 chip is an excellent entry-level model to get into the Apple ecosystem. This 13-inch MacBook Air comes with a powerful 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, and 16GB of Unified Memory, which is enough horsepower for all but the most demanding users.

macbook air 2022

Apple redesigned the 2022 model to be more portable than ever, weighing in at just 2.7 pounds. When it comes to battery life, Apple claims the M2 MacBook Air delivers up to 18 hours of battery life on a single charge. The MacBook Air also houses a high 1080p built-in camera and three-mic array, which makes it an ideal laptop for road warriors that are constantly on video calls.

The Apple 2022 MacBook Air M2 laptop is 25% off for $749.

Be sure to check out these other great deals on 2024 MacBooks:

Apple AirPods Pro 2

Rounding out the deals are the Apple AIrPods Pro 2 earbuds. These tiny earbuds house an H2 chip which helps provide excellent noise cancellation, and Apple’s first all-in-one hearing health experience. Apple touts its new hearing health experience as being a scientifically validated hearing test, wtih clinical-grade active hearing protection.

apple airpods pro 2

The low-distortion, custom-built driver in the Airpods Pro 2 deliver crisp, clear high notes, and full, rich bass. The earbuds come with four pairs of silicone tips (XS, S, M, L) to fit a wide range of ear shapes and aim to provide all-day comfort. The tips create an acoustic seal to help keep out noise and secure AirPods Pro 2 in place.

The Apple Airpods Pro 2 wireless earbuds are 24% off for $189.

Don’t miss out on these other incredible deals on Apple Products:
Tags:  Apple, MacBook Air, (NASDAQ:AAPL), (NASDAQ:AMZN), Apple Watch, apple airpods pro 2
TOP CONVERSATIONS
You Next Copilot PC Platform
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment