Early Black Friday Deals: Apple Watch 10 New Low Price, M2 MacBook Air 25% Off
Apple Watch Series 10 (GPS)For those invested into the Apple ecosystem, an Apple smartwatch is almost a must have. The Series 10 is the newest in the lineup, and features the biggest and most advanced display and features yet.
It is also the thinnest watch Apple has made to date. Some of the most liked features of the Apple Watch are in its health insights. From sleep tracking to heart health notifications, the sensors on the Series 10 help owners better understand their health. It also includes other features such as Fall Detection, and Crash Detection, which can alert someone when the wearer is unable to respond themselves.
The Apple Watch Series 10 (GPS) smartwatch is 13% off for $349.
Apple 2022 MacBook Air 13-inch M2Apple's MacBooks are immensly popular, and the 2022 MacBook Air with M2 chip is an excellent entry-level model to get into the Apple ecosystem. This 13-inch MacBook Air comes with a powerful 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, and 16GB of Unified Memory, which is enough horsepower for all but the most demanding users.
Apple redesigned the 2022 model to be more portable than ever, weighing in at just 2.7 pounds. When it comes to battery life, Apple claims the M2 MacBook Air delivers up to 18 hours of battery life on a single charge. The MacBook Air also houses a high 1080p built-in camera and three-mic array, which makes it an ideal laptop for road warriors that are constantly on video calls.
The Apple 2022 MacBook Air M2 laptop is 25% off for $749.
Be sure to check out these other great deals on 2024 MacBooks:
- The Apple 2024 MacBook Air M3 15-inch laptop is 15% off for $1,099.
- The Apple 2024 MacBook Air M3 13-inch laptop is 18% off for $899.
Apple AirPods Pro 2Rounding out the deals are the Apple AIrPods Pro 2 earbuds. These tiny earbuds house an H2 chip which helps provide excellent noise cancellation, and Apple’s first all-in-one hearing health experience. Apple touts its new hearing health experience as being a scientifically validated hearing test, wtih clinical-grade active hearing protection.
The low-distortion, custom-built driver in the Airpods Pro 2 deliver crisp, clear high notes, and full, rich bass. The earbuds come with four pairs of silicone tips (XS, S, M, L) to fit a wide range of ear shapes and aim to provide all-day comfort. The tips create an acoustic seal to help keep out noise and secure AirPods Pro 2 in place.
The Apple Airpods Pro 2 wireless earbuds are 24% off for $189.
