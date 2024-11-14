Apple Supercharges Video Editing On Mac With AI-Powered Final Cut Pro 11
Optimized for Apple silicon Macs, Apple has integrated what it calls Magnetic Mask. This feature isolates objects and people from their backgrounds, offering a much faster way to get this done. Transcribe to captions is also a big feature, removing the need for pricey third-party options or extra time to get done.
These features are both AI fueled, with Apple Intelligence slowly becoming a more useful addition to Apple's ecosystem. Using Apple large language models, these features are meant to save editors time and improve consistency.
Apple Intelligence is getting a slow rollout, between Macs, iPads, iPhones, and other devices. Features are slowly coming to the brim as Apple develops them, which is likely a good approach for them to refine aspects of the new technologies.
There is even something in here for Vision Pro users, with spatial video editing making an appearance. You can use your iPhone or Vision Pro to capture spatial video, and then edit it in Final Cut Pro 11. This is a good feature for those using the device, in order to maintain some relevant freshness to the controversial Vision Pro.
With time-saving features being a focus for this update, the Final Cut Pro for iPad 2.1 is also updated to match the Mac version. Touch focused optimizations and more color editing are further implemented here, together with workflow improvements such as new pinch gestures. Likewise, Final Cut Camera for iPhone is also updated with features for those using the ecosystem to edit.
Finally, Logic Pro for the Mac 11.1 and Logic Pro for iPad 2.1 were also updated for audio editing. The biggest item on the menu is the Quantec Room Simulator plug-in, for a significant upgrade to reverb capabilities for the app.
These are all available today from the App Store on your relevant device from Apple.