Apple M3 Ultra May Ditch UltraFusion Interconnect For A Monolithic Design
Apple has taken what appears to be a logical approach to its Apple silicon releases. First, it will disperse onto its hardware the more basic iterations, such as the M3 Pro, and M3 Max. Next, it will pepper its most powerful hardware with its Ultra moniker, presumably its M3 Ultra version.
There may be a more monolithic approach to the M3 Ultra if recent murmurs are any indication. This will be in stark contrast to the lauded M2 Ultra, which packed what Apple termed its UltraFusion interconnect that effectively combined two M2 Max chips to form the more powerful version.
This M2 Ultra was famously slotted into the Mac Studio, alongside the still-kicking Mac Pro. Due to its tremendous efficiency for its performance class, the Mac Studio's small enclosure still handled the chip admirably and on par with the much larger Mac Pro. The Mac Pro with its iconic "Cheese grater" design was constructed with much hotter running Intel chips in mind for a different era.
There may be a more monolithic approach to the M3 Ultra if recent murmurs are any indication. This will be in stark contrast to the lauded M2 Ultra, which packed what Apple termed its UltraFusion interconnect that effectively combined two M2 Max chips to form the more powerful version.
This M2 Ultra was famously slotted into the Mac Studio, alongside the still-kicking Mac Pro. Due to its tremendous efficiency for its performance class, the Mac Studio's small enclosure still handled the chip admirably and on par with the much larger Mac Pro. The Mac Pro with its iconic "Cheese grater" design was constructed with much hotter running Intel chips in mind for a different era.