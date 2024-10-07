Apple M4 MacBook Pro Breaks Cover In Geekbench Looking Jacked





Apple is expected to release an onslaught of hardware refreshes over the coming weeks and months (and heading into 2025), including a revamped Mac mini with M4 and M4 Pro chip options, a refreshed iPad mini, and several other goodies. Included in the latter category are some new Mac Pro devices touting Apple's custom M4 silicon, and a recent benchmark leak may hint at the performance we can expect.





As is often the case, the benchmark leak appears over at Geekbench. The listing identifies the model as a "Mac16,1" system, which translates to a 16-inch MacBook Pro. In this instance, it's running a 10-core M4 processor with 4 performance cores and 6 efficiency cores, along with a top clock speed of 4.41GHz and 16GB of RAM.













According to the Geekbench listing , the M4 MacBook Pro scored 3,864 in the single-core test and 15,288 in the multi-core test. There's also another listing that shows the graphics performance, with an OpenCL score of 38,153. What does it all mean in relation to other other systems?















The easiest way to answer that question is to pluck our Geekbench 6 benchmark graph from our Dell XPS 13 (9350) review , which gives us an in-depth look at Lunar Lake (by way of Intel's Core Ultra 7 258V processor) along with our most up-to-date scores from a variety of system configs.





What's really impressive about the leaked M4 MacBook Pro score is the single-core performance. At 3,864 for the single-core test, it smokes every laptop we've tested to date. It scored over 35% higher than the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge that's powered by a Snapdragon X Elite chip.





The M4 MacBook Pro's multi-core score is also impressive, albeit it's just slightly higher than the aforementioned Galaxy Book4 Edge—just over 1% higher, which is essentially a tie when factoring in the margin of error.





Meanwhile, the 38,153 OpenCL score is smoking fast. To put it into perspective, Geekbench's average score for an M3 chip is 29,282, so the M4 MacBook Pro is purportedly more than 30% faster in this benchmark.





Naturally, we have to take all this with a grain of salt. The M4 MacBook Pro is not out yet, so we'll have to wait and see if post-release results line up with leaked benchmarks. If so, the next MacBook Pro release should be a beastly laptop.

