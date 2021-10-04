Apple M1X MacBook Pros Rumored To Launch This Month With Up To 32-Core GPU Configs





Apple's next-generation MacBook Pro family is right around the corner. And if the latest rumors from Mark Gurman are accurate, the company could hold a virtual event announcing the pro-oriented notebooks later this month.

"Apple typically does its major new Mac introductions in October. So, stay tuned," said Gurman. However, he expanded upon his previous reporting to say that the M1X SoC would feature a 10-core processor (8 high-performance cores, two efficiency cores). There will allegedly be two 10 CPU core M1X SKUs: one paired with 16 GPU cores and one paired with 32 GPU cores.

Previous reports noted that both the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros would be available with the same processor/GPU options, which has not been the case in the past. So, it's conceivable that even the 14-inch MacBook Pro will have access to the 10-core CPU/32-core GPU M1X option.

Late last month, code found within the upcoming macOS Monterey operating system showed that the 14-inch MacBook Pro will have a native 3024x1964 resolution, while its 16-inch counterpart ups the ante to 3456x2234. In addition, both displays will reportedly feature mini-LED technology, which was first introduced to the Apple hardware lineup with the 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

In addition to the SoC and display upgrades, it's reported that the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros will offer significantly greater battery life than their current Intel-based counterparts. Of course, increased battery life is always appreciated for mobile warriors, and the M1 brought huge runtime gains for the 13-inch MacBook Pro and MacBook Air.

Other features on deck for the all-new MacBook Pro laptops include MagSafe power -- which appeared recently for the iPhone and iMac -- and an HDMI 2.1 port. There are also persistent rumors that the Touch Bar has been removed from both laptops.

Gurman's reporting also indicates that Apple could introduce an all-new Mac mini desktop PC, which the new M1X SoC would also power.