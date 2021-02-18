Apple's M1X MacBook Pro CPUs Reportedly Juiced With 12 Cores And Up To 32GB LPDDR4x





Apple made quite the splash with its first homegrown processor for Macs: the M1. This Apple Silicon SoC is based on the 5nm process node and includes an 8-core CPU, 7-core or 8-Core GPU, and up to 16GB of on-package LPDDR4x memory. While the M1 is perfectly fine for the three Macs that it launched in -- MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, Mac mini -- it's not nearly enough to handle the needs of power users currently rocking the 16-inch MacBook Pro, iMac, iMac Pro, or Mac Pro.

To that end, the engineers in Cupertino are working on even more powerful Apple Silicon, with the next chip in the pipeline reportedly being called the M1X. According to specifications being reported by CPU Monkey, the M1X will bulk up from 8 cores to 12 cores. There will reportedly be 8 high-performance "Firestorm" cores coupled with 4 efficiency "Ice Storm" cores. This is a break from the current 4+4 arrangement with the M1. The clock speed for the M1X is reportedly rated at 3.2GHz, which matches that of the M1.

Apple introduced the M1 last year with the entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro, MacBook Air and Mac mini

Apple hasn’t just turned its attention to increasing the number of cores with the M1X; it is also allegedly doubling the amount of supported memory as well. So instead of topping out at just 16GB, the M1X reportedly supports 32GB of LPDDR4x-4266 memory. Graphics performance should also receive a considerable boost, jumping from a maximum of 8 cores on the M1 to 16 cores on the M1X. In addition, the M1X supports a maximum of 3 displays, up from 2 on the M1. The M1 and M1X are just the start, however, for Apple and much more powerful SoCs are in the pipeline.

According to the CPU Monkey page, the M1X will be included in the all-new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models due later this year, and the redesigned 27-inch iMac. The new MacBook Pros are expected to include additional ports not found on current-generation models, a next-generation MagSafe charging system, and an all-new design. The new laptops will also allegedly ditch the love-it-or-hate it Touch Bar, while adding brighter displays that could potentially use mini LED technology.

Not much is known at this point about the next-generation iMac, but it is also likely to use an all-new form-factor with much slimmer display bezels.