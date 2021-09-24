MacOS Monterey Beta Reportedly Leaks 14- And 16-Inch MacBook Pro Display Resolutions





With the iPhone 13 launch out of the way, all attention is diverting towards Apple’s next big release. If the rumors are accurate, Apple’s next big keynote will introduce the all-new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro

Fortunately for us, Apple’s upcoming macOS Monterey is already leaking details surrounding the new laptops. The folks over at MacRumors discovered code in macOS Monterey Beta 7 that references two new display resolutions. Unfortunately, the resolutions do not coincide with any existing products in Apple’s portfolio, which has everyone zeroing in on the new MacBook Pros.

The current 13-inch MacBook Pro has a native resolution of 2560x1600, while the current 16-inch MacBook Pro bumps that to 3072x1920. However, the macOS Monterey code shows that the 14-inch MacBook Pro will have a native 3024x1964 resolution, while the 16-inch model will bump that to 3456x2234. This would give both displays a pixel density of roughly 250 PPI.





While the displays are obviously different between the two machines, previous rumors have indicated that the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros will offer the same performance (and processor options) across the board. However, this changes the current situation, where the 16-inch MacBook Pro provides considerably more powerful CPUs and GPUs (including discrete AMD Radeons) than its 13-inch counterpart.

It’s reported that the new MacBook Pros will be powered by M1X SoCs with up to 12 cores for the CPU and up to 32 cores for the GPU. Given the performance that we’ve seen with the first-generation M1 in the MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, Mac mini, iMac, and iPad Pro, we’re eager to see what kind of performance Apple will be able to deliver with the M1X.

Other features reportedly on tap for the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro include the return of MagSafe, an HDMI 2.1 port, at least four Thunderbolt 4 ports, and mini-LED technology for the display (which we’ve seen already in the 12.9-inch iPad Pro). It’s also rumored that the unloved Touch Bar is finally getting the boot after debuting with the last 2016 MacBook Pro redesign.