Apple 14 And 16-Inch M1X MacBook Pros Rumored For Performance Parity But There’s A Catch





It’s rumored that Apple will hold multiple keynote events this fall to launch new smartphones, tablets, and Macs. The first event will likely see the arrival of the iPhone 13 family and AirPods 3. The second event will reportedly showcase the M1X -powered MacBook Pros and new iPads.

Hardware leaker dylandkt took to Twitter to give us some insight into what to expect with the upcoming MacBook Pro laptops, which will feature the brawnier M1X SoC. According to dylandkt, the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro will offer the same performance options across the board. This is a considerable departure from previous MacBook Pro generations. The 13-inch MacBook Pro has always played second fiddle since the 16-inch model’s larger form-factor allowed for discrete GPUs and faster (more power-hungry) processors.

As we’ve seen with the introduction of M1, Apple can put a powerful CPU and GPU into a small chip that takes up very little space inside the chassis. The M1X will continue that superior performance-per-watt paradigm, albeit with rumors that the CPU and GPU could jump to 12 and 32 cores, respectively (up from a maximum of 8/8).

If this rumor is accurate, it would mean that the primary difference between the two would be the display size/form factor. That means that 14-inch MacBook Pro users won’t have to take a massive performance hit by going with the smaller device.

This performance parity won’t come cheap, however, according to the rumor. Unlike the M1 Macs that pretty much held the line on cost, there will allegedly be a “notable increase in price” for the 14-inch MacBook Pro over the outgoing 13-inch model. At the moment, the Intel-powered 13-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros start at $1,799 and $2,399, respectively.

In addition to the M1X SoC, it’s rumored that the new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros will bring back MagSafe and an HDMI 2.1 port. It’s also likely that Apple will ditch the controversial Touch Bar. We’re also expecting brighter and more vibrant Mini-LED displays, which were first introduced with the 12.9-inch iPad Pro earlier this year.