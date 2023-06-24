Apple’s M1 MacBook Air Just $799, Galaxy Book2 45% Off And Other Great Laptop Deals





Has it been a minute or three since you've treated yourself to a new laptop? Unlike desktop PCs, the upgrade path in most laptops is limited at best, and sometimes non-existent. At some point, it comes time to bite the bullet and splurge on a new system. If you're at that point, don't despair—there are bargains to be had, including on some slightly older MacBook models.





Case in point, thepictured above is on sale for(save $210). This is Apple's 2020 model so it's not the latest iteration, but it's also still a relevant and capable machine. It's based on Apple's home-brewed M1 silicon with an 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU sporting 128 execution units, and a 16-core Neural engine.





Other key specs include 8GB of RAM, 256GB solid state drive, backlit keyboard, FaceTime HD camera, Touch ID, and up to 18 hours of battery life. And if you're feeling adventurous, there's a thermal mod that you can give a whirl, which has been demonstrated to improve heat dissipation and improve performance.





renewed 13-inch MacBook Air for $699 on Amazon (via marketplace seller). It comes with a 90-day warranty. To save even more, you can pick up afor(via marketplace seller). It comes with a 90-day warranty.

















This particular setup is aimed at business users. It features an Intel 12th Gen Core i5-1250P processor (12C/16T, 3.3GHz to 4.4GHz, 12MB L3 cache, 28W base TDP) armed with vPro technologies for enhanced security, 16GB of RAM, a 256GB solid state drive, Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, and Windows 11 Pro.













Lenovo ThinkPad Z16 Gen 1 fits the bill and is on sale for $1,141.35 on Amazon (save $657.65). As the model name gives away, this is a 16-inch laptop with a 1920x1200 resolution (WUXGA). For those who prefer to go with an AMD foundation, thefits the bill and is on sale for(save $657.65). As the model name gives away, this is a 16-inch laptop with a 1920x1200 resolution (WUXGA).





It's powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 6650H processor, which is a Zen 3+ chip (Rembrandt) wielding 6 cores, 12 threads, a 3.3GHz base clock, up to a 4.5GHz boost clock, and 16MB of L3 cache wrapped in a 45W package. And as a Pro processor, it sports enhanced security features similar to Intel's vPro designation.





Other specs include 16GB of RAM and a 256GB solid state drive.













Here are a few other noteworthy laptop deals...