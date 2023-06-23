Score An Early Amazon Prime Day TV Deal For Under $500 On LG, Toshiba, Insignia And More
There are certain types of items that you should almost never pay full price for, in part because they're prone to inflated MSRPs out of the gate. We see this all the time with speakers and audio products in general. That's also the case with big screen TVs. As such, we've taken the liberty of rounding up a bunch of discounted TV models that are all priced under $500 ahead of Amazon's upcoming Prime Day 2023 deals event.
These are all recognizable brands, too. To kick things off, the model you see above is LG's 55-inch UQ7570 Series 4K Smart TV. It's discounted to $369.99 on Amazon, which is $110 below its list price. This is obviously not in the same class as LG's highfalutin (and higher priced) OLED models, but it is a solid mid-range TV with an IPS panel.
It also offers up "wide viewing angles and outstanding low input lag," according to the folks at Rtings. That latter part is not surprising, given that LG has been catering to gamers on several of its TV models. That said, you're looking at a 60Hz native refresh rate and HDMI 2.0 connectivity. It also features HDR support (HDR10, HLG) and webOS 22 for smart chores.
The Pioneer 50-inch PN50951-22U 4K Smart Fire TV, is an even cheaper option in a slightly smaller package. This one can be had for $219.99 at Amazon. It's actually listed at $419.99, but there's a $200 off coupon available—just tick the "Apply $200 coupon" box and then add the TV to your cart and you'll see the discount applied at checkout.
Once again, we're not talking about a high-end OLED TV or mini LED backlighting, both of which are technologies that carry premiums. But the user reviews on this model are overwhelmingly positive, both on Amazon and at Best Buy. And according to the question and answer section, for anyone wondering if this model makes cookies, answers confirm (not really), "Heck yeah it makes cookies" and "It also makes gluten free cookies!!"
Silliness aside, there are some notable (and actual) features, such as Dolby Vision support for HDR duties, and Amazon's Fire TV platform. It also boasts three HDMI 2.0 ports and a voice remote control.
Another model that's rocking Amazon's Fire TV platform is also one of the least expensive in 4K resolution territory. That would be Insignia's 43-inch F30 Series 4K Smart TV, which is discounted to $169.99 on Amazon. That works out to a $130 markdown versus its $299.99 list price, though more importantly, it's the lowest we've seen this model.
This is another one with a wealth of positive user reviews on Amazon and Best Buy. It's in the entry-level category, which should be evident by its size and price combination, but it does serve up a 4K viewing experience, DTS Studio Sound, and the Fire TV platform with a bundled Alexa voice remote.
Here are some more sub-$500 TV deals...
- 65-Inch LG UQ7570 Series 4K: $476.99 (save $153)
- 50-Inch Hisense A6 Series: $258 (save $51.99)
- 65-Inch Hisense A6 Series: $359.99 (save $110)
- 55-Inch Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series 4K: $429.99 (save $170)
- 50-Inch Insignia F30 Series 4K (2023 Model): $199.99 (save $150)
- 43-Inch Toshiba V35 Full HD 1080p: $149.99 (save $50)
- 42-Inch Insignia F20 Full HD 1080p: $129.99 (save $70)
- 32-Inch Insignia F20 Series HD 720p: $79.99 (save $70)
Note that a few of the models listed above are either 1080p or 720p resolution TVs.
As an honorable mention, the 70-inch Hisense A6 4K Smart TV is available for $479.99 on Amazon. That's not a sale price, but it is the only 70-inch class TV we found on Amazon that's selling for less than $500. If you head over to Best Buy, there's also a 70-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K Smart TV for $449.99 (save $150).