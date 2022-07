Apple Lockdown Mode Is A Panic Room For iOS And Mac That Thwarts Mercenary Spyware

Most users hopefully won’t ever encounter this kind of spyware, but potential targets, such as journalists and human rights defenders, have reason to worry. The most advanced spyware can leverage multiple exploits of vulnerabilities that may not even be public knowledge. Pegasus was able to infect over 1,400 mobile devices Last week, we wrote about spyware that researchers gave the name “Hermit” and attributed to the Italian spyware vendor RCS Labs. Hermit falls within the same class of spyware as NSO Group ’s Pegasus spyware, which infected at least nine phones belonging to US State Department employees. This sort of spyware is usually highly targeted and intended for covert surveillance of state actors or political dissidents.Most users hopefully won’t ever encounter this kind of spyware, but potential targets, such as journalists and human rights defenders, have reason to worry. The most advanced spyware can leverage multiple exploits of vulnerabilities that may not even be public knowledge. Pegasus was able to infect over 1,400 mobile devices by way of a WhatsApp call , and the devices’ owners never even had to answer the call to become a victim of the spyware.





Lockdown Mode preview (click to enlarge) (source: Apple)



This week, Apple unveiled a new feature intended to protect the devices of those who have reason to believe they may be the targets of advanced spyware and other sophisticated cyberattacks. Apple is calling this feature “Lockdown Mode,” and intends to include the feature in iOS 16, iPadOS 16, and macOS Ventura. The company makes clear that this feature is an extreme security measure intended for very few users. Lockdown Mode will disrupt regular phone usage, making it a hindrance for most users. According to Apple, the feature will launch with the following security measures: