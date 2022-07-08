Apple Lockdown Mode Is A Panic Room For iOS And Mac That Thwarts Mercenary Spyware









Lockdown Mode preview (click to enlarge) (source: Apple)



This week, Apple unveiled a new feature intended to protect the devices of those who have reason to believe they may be the targets of advanced spyware and other sophisticated cyberattacks. Apple is calling this feature “Lockdown Mode,” and intends to include the feature in iOS 16, iPadOS 16, and macOS Ventura. The company makes clear that this feature is an extreme security measure intended for very few users. Lockdown Mode will disrupt regular phone usage, making it a hindrance for most users. According to Apple, the feature will launch with the following security measures: