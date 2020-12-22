Microsoft Blasts NSO Group As Ruthless Cyber Mercenaries Hiding Behind Immunity Shields





As cybersecurity attacks continue to rise, companies are stepping in to provide digital weapons to anyone with ill-will and deep enough pockets. One of these companies, NSO Group, is trying to hide behind legal immunity granted by government clients. If this immunity were granted, it would set a dangerous precedent and lead to many other issues.





A program called Pegasus was sold by NSO Group that can be installed on a device "simply by calling the device via WhatsApp; the device's owner did not even have to answer." It is reported that over 1,400 mobile devices have been accessed this way, "including those belonging to journalists and human rights defenders." Now knowing this, WhatsApp have sued NSO Group with the backing of Microsoft and several other companies. Ultimately, though, the NSO Group operating the way they do could lead to several issues.





Next, organizations such as the NSO Group are not bound by international laws or diplomacy. Furthermore, "some governments – like the United States – may share high-consequence vulnerabilities they discover with impacted technology providers so the providers can patch the vulnerability and protect their customers." The NSO Group and other private companies are solely out for themselves as a for-profit business, and thus they can leave vulnerabilities alone for financial gain.