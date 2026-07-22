Apple May Soon Let You Lease iPhones, Macs And iPads With A Key Caveat
The program is reportedly scheduled to arrive in the United States on July 28 through Apple's website and retail stores, and signing up will require nothing more demanding than a soft credit check. Lease terms run 24 months for iPhones and Apple Watches, and 36 months for Macs and iPads. Once an agreement ends, customers can hand the device back, roll into a newer model, or pay off the remaining balance and keep what they have. Early upgrades and early buyouts are expected to be options as well, though some of those moves could carry additional fees.
Apple reportedly plans to stop accepting new enrollments in both its existing iPhone Upgrade Program and its standard iPhone financing plans once the new service goes live, and one omission stands out: Apple Upgrade will not include AppleCare. The current iPhone Upgrade Program that is being purportedly being sunsetted folds AppleCare+ into the monthly payment and lets customers move to a new handset after 12 payments, so anyone switching over will need to buy coverage separately to stay protected against cracked screens and other accidents.
Not every product qualifies either. The iPhone 16, the MacBook Neo, the Apple Watch SE, and the entry level iPad are all reportedly ineligible, as are business and education purchases. That leaves the program aimed squarely at individual shoppers buying Apple's pricier hardware, which is very likely the point.
With the cost of owning an Apple device rising, a leasing option gives Apple a way to advertise a manageable monthly payment instead of a painful sticker, even though customers could spend two or three years paying for hardware they do not automatically own. Higher iPhone prices may be waiting this fall as well, and Apple Upgrade would soften that blow without the company discounting anything.
For Klarna, the arrangement is a substantial win. The payments firm will reportedly provide the financial backing and absorb much of the credit risk, and its shares climbed on reports of the deal. Apple spent years developing a hardware subscription service of its own before winding that project down in late 2024, so leaning on a partner lets it offer subscription style buying without building and running a lending operation from scratch.
Neither company has confirmed any of the new lease program, which means the launch date and the final terms could still shift before anything goes live. Should the reporting hold up, the question facing Apple shoppers this fall becomes less about which iPhone to buy and more about whether an upgrade or new Apple device still makes sense at all.