CATEGORIES
home News

Apple Locks iOS 27 Home AI Features Behind 2TB iCloud+ Subscription Paywall

by Alan VelascoTuesday, July 07, 2026, 01:50 PM EDT
apple ai icloud subscription hero
Apple is hoping to deliver a far better AI experience with future OS and app updates, following its partnership with Google. When the company announced its new and improved Apple Intelligence at this year’s Worldwide Developers Conference, it noted that some features would require a subscription but didn’t offer many details at the time. We have a better idea of what users will have to pay for, however, after combing through the release notes for the latest beta of macOS 27.

Apple’s developer documentation page for the third beta of macOS 27 lists some of the changes coming to HomeKit, the company’s smart home framework. HomeKit Secure Video, which allows users to save footage from compatible camera systems to iCloud instead of using a camera manufacturer's cloud storage, is getting AI assistance.

apple ai icloud subscription body

With the updates, users will be able to search through video using natural language, see footage from separate cameras grouped together, and receive summaries of motion alerts. All of this happens either on device or using Apple’s private Cloud Compute infrastructure.

The beta release notes mention that users who want to take advantage of the full suite of new AI powered features will need to be subscribed to at least the 2TB storage tier of iCloud+, which currently costs $9.99 a month. It’ll be a nice perk for those who were already at this storage tier with several cameras, but for someone only using it with one camera it means having to paying each month just to access the AI features.

It’ll be interesting to see how many of its AI features Apple ends up charging for, and how eager users are to pay for them.
Tags:  Apple, (NASDAQ:AAPL), AI, homekit
Alan Velasco

Alan Velasco

When Alan isn’t watching his favorite streamers on Twitch he’s writing about tech, gaming and cybersecurity.
 
Opinions and content posted by HotHardware contributors are their own.
 
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy Policy

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy Policy - Copyright Notice - Terms Of Use