Apple Locks iOS 27 Home AI Features Behind 2TB iCloud+ Subscription Paywall
Apple’s developer documentation page for the third beta of macOS 27 lists some of the changes coming to HomeKit, the company’s smart home framework. HomeKit Secure Video, which allows users to save footage from compatible camera systems to iCloud instead of using a camera manufacturer's cloud storage, is getting AI assistance.
With the updates, users will be able to search through video using natural language, see footage from separate cameras grouped together, and receive summaries of motion alerts. All of this happens either on device or using Apple’s private Cloud Compute infrastructure.
The beta release notes mention that users who want to take advantage of the full suite of new AI powered features will need to be subscribed to at least the 2TB storage tier of iCloud+, which currently costs $9.99 a month. It’ll be a nice perk for those who were already at this storage tier with several cameras, but for someone only using it with one camera it means having to paying each month just to access the AI features.
It’ll be interesting to see how many of its AI features Apple ends up charging for, and how eager users are to pay for them.