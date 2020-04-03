CATEGORIES
home News
by Brandon HillFriday, April 03, 2020, 12:37 AM EDT

Apple Leaks iPhone SE Name Via Its Online Store, Launch Rumored For Friday

iphone hand
If we needed any further evidence that a new entry-level iPhone is coming, look no further than the official Apple Store. Leaks surrounding the upcoming smartphone have alternated between the name iPhone 9 and iPhone SE, but it appears that Apple has settled on the former

This confirmation comes from an Apple Store listing for the Belkin InvisiGlass Ultra Screen Protector, which retails for a hefty $39.95. The screen protector was originally designed for the iPhone 7 and iPhone 8, but the listing has since been updated to include the iPhone SE. Given that the iPhone SE is reportedly using the same chassis design as the iPhone 8, it would make since that this Belkin screen protector would be a perfect fit.

It's just unusual that Apple would slip-up in this manner before it makes the iPhone SE "official". This misstep by Apple comes just hours after 9to5Mac reported that its own sources confirmed the iPhone SE name, and indicated that the smartphone would launch as soon as today, April 3rd

apple store belkin iphone se case

According to the 9to5Mac report, the iPhone SE will be available in three colors: White, Black, and Product (Red). Apple will also reportedly make available two new silicone cases and three new leather cases to launch alongside the smartphone. As we've previously reported, the iPhone SE may look like the iPhone 8 from the outside, but it will feature the internals of the current iPhone 11/iPhone 11 Pro family. That means that we'll be seeing an A13 Bionic SoC likely paired with 3GB of RAM.

As for storage options, the report indicates that Apple will sell the iPhone SE in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB configurations with a starting price of $399.

Earlier this week, Best Buy began receiving inventory of a new Urban Armor Gear case, which says that it is designed for the "New iPhone 4.7-inch 2020" on its retail packaging. According to the Best Buy tipster that provided the image of the case, the on-sale date for the accessory is Sunday, April 5th.



Tags:  Apple, Apple Store, (NASDAQ:AAPL), iphone se, iphone 9
Via:  Apple Store
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gen GPU Best Bet
Big Navi
Ampere
Intel Xe
3dfx Voodoo 11
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Feedburner

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms