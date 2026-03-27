CATEGORIES
home News

Apple Kills Mac Pro Desktop As Era Ends And Mac Studio Takes Over

by Paul LillyFriday, March 27, 2026, 10:18 AM EDT
Closeup top render of Apple's Mac Pro desktop.
If you have a glass of apple juice handy, pour one out for Apple's Mac Pro desktop, which is now discontinued. While there was not a public announcement, Apple made quick and quiet work of scrubbing the Mac Pro from its website, having removed both the product page and the option to buy one in its online store, and it's now as though it never existed in the first place.

This marks the end of a nearly two-decade era, with Apple having launched the Mac Pro back in August 2006. It went through several iterations over the years, including a redesign in 2019 that unintentionally (we hope) introduced a cheese grater aesthetic. Hey, at least it was better than being compared to a trash can, as was the case with the cylindrical design language introduced in December 2013.

The Mac Pro also saw a bunch of platform changes over the year. Early on, Apple's desktop tower featured various Intel Xeon processors, signaling a clear intent to promote the Mac Pro as a serious workstation.

Apple Mac Pro with M2 Ultra (infographic).

That remained the case until its most recent refresh in June 2023, when Apple punted Intel from the Mac Pro and replaced the platform with its own M2 Ultra chip based on Arm's IP. That essentially completed Apple's transition to its own silicon.

Not without controversy, Apple sold a $699 wheels kit for the Mac Pro, which already had a starting price of $6,999. Bear in mind that this was long before the AI-driven memory shortage wreaked havoc on PC prices. Incidentally, the wheels kit is discontinued as well.

Now, sometimes when a product disappears from a website, it's in anticipation of a pending refresh. That is not the case with the Mac Pro and the pricey wheels kit. The folks at 9to5Mac claim to have received confirmation from Apple that there are no plans to update the Mac Pro in the future.

Why discontinue it now, though? Only Apple knows the real reason. It may have seen lackluster sales given the high cost of entry, with users opting instead for the comparatively affordable Mac Studio starting at $1,999 for the M4 Max version with 512GB of storage, and $3,999 for the M3 Ultra model with 1TB of storage.
Tags:  Apple, Desktop, Mac Pro, (NASDAQ:AAPL), mac studio
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy Policy

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy Policy - Copyright Notice - Terms Of Use