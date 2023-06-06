Apple Unveils Upgraded Mac Studio And Mac Pro Systems, Plus The First 15-Inch MacBook Air
Apple announced a lot of new tech coming to its lineup at its WWDC 2023 event yesterday, including the much-awaited MacBook Air 15-inch version, a new Mac Studio, and an updated Mac Pro. Both the Mac Studio and Mac Pro will be upgradeable to include the more powerful M2 Ultra processor.
Apple MacBook Air 15-inch LaptopFans of the MacBook have been asking for a larger version of the highly-acclaimed laptop for years. Now, Apple has answered the call with a 15.3-inch MacBook Air with the company's gorgeous Liquid Retina display.
The new 15-inch MacBook Air will come packed with the power of Apple's M2 processor. It will feature a fanless design for silent performance, also helping it to remain very thin and light. The Cupertino-based company says that while it is the thinnest 15-inch laptop on the market, it will still house enough battery power to last up to 18 hours.
The MacBook Air 15-inch laptop is available to order now and will be available in Apple Store locations and authorized resellers beginning on June 13th. It will have a starting price of $1099 ($100 less than before). Now if only Apple would add a touchscreen to the lineup.
Apple Mac StudioThe Mac Studio has become a favorite of many pros who need a lot of power, but want it in a small form factor. Apple announced that the Mac Studio will be receiving a boost in power via the M2 Max and M2 Ultra processors.
The company says the Mac Studio with an M2 Max is up to 50 percent faster than the previous-generation Mac Studio, and 4x faster than the most powerful Intel-based 27-inch iMac. The Mac Studio with an M2 Max features a 12-core CPU, up to a 38-core GPU, and up to 96GB of unified memory with 400GB/s of memory bandwidth.
In terms of connectivity, the new Mac Studio will come with four Thunderbolt 4 ports, a 10Gb Ethernet port, an enhanced HDMI port, and two USB-A ports on the back of the unit. There will also be two USB-C ports and an SD card slot on the front.
The Mac Studio is available to order now and will be available in Apple Store locations and authorized resellers beginning on June 13th. It will have a starting price of $1,999 ($1,799 for educators).
Apple Mac ProAnother Mac product that will be taking advantage of the new M2 Ultra processor is the Mac Pro. Adding to all that power is the versatility of seven PCIe expansion slots, with six open expansion slots that support Gen 4.
Apple says the Mac Pro empowers the workflow of the demanding real-world pro, like video transcoding and 3D simulations that run up to 3x faster. It also enables video engineers to ingest 24 4K camera feeds and encode them to ProRes in real-time, all on a single Mac Pro, when utilizing six video I/O cards.
The Mac Pro is available to order today and will be available in Apple Store locations and authorized resellers beginning on June 13th. It has a starting price of $6,999 ($6.599 for educators.)
Anyone wanting to pre-order an Apple's new MacBook 15-inch laptop, Mac Studio, or Mac Pro can do so on Apple's website.