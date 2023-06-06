CATEGORIES
home News

Apple Unveils Upgraded Mac Studio And Mac Pro Systems, Plus The First 15-Inch MacBook Air

by Tim SweezyTuesday, June 06, 2023, 12:22 PM EDT
hero apple wwdc 2023 mac products
Apple announced a lot of new tech coming to its lineup at its WWDC 2023 event yesterday, including the much-awaited MacBook Air 15-inch version, a new Mac Studio, and an updated Mac Pro. Both the Mac Studio and Mac Pro will be upgradeable to include the more powerful M2 Ultra processor.

Apple MacBook Air 15-inch Laptop

Fans of the MacBook have been asking for a larger version of the highly-acclaimed laptop for years. Now, Apple has answered the call with a 15.3-inch MacBook Air with the company's gorgeous Liquid Retina display.

The new 15-inch MacBook Air will come packed with the power of Apple's M2 processor. It will feature a fanless design for silent performance, also helping it to remain very thin and light. The Cupertino-based company says that while it is the thinnest 15-inch laptop on the market, it will still house enough battery power to last up to 18 hours.

macbook air 15 inch specs

Along with all that power, users will be able to enjoy crisp and clear sound via the all-new six-speaker sound system which will deliver an immersive audio experience utilizing Spatial Audio. Those who need to jump into a video meeting will be able to take advantage of a 1080p FaceTime HD camera.

The MacBook Air 15-inch laptop is available to order now and will be available in Apple Store locations and authorized resellers beginning on June 13th. It will have a starting price of $1099 ($100 less than before). Now if only Apple would add a touchscreen to the lineup.

Apple Mac Studio

The Mac Studio has become a favorite of many pros who need a lot of power, but want it in a small form factor. Apple announced that the Mac Studio will be receiving a boost in power via the M2 Max and M2 Ultra processors.

The company says the Mac Studio with an M2 Max is up to 50 percent faster than the previous-generation Mac Studio, and 4x faster than the most powerful Intel-based 27-inch iMac. The Mac Studio with an M2 Max features a 12-core CPU, up to a 38-core GPU, and up to 96GB of unified memory with 400GB/s of memory bandwidth.

mac studio specs

If someone still needs more power, the Mac Studio will also be available with the new M2 Ultra. This unit will feature a 24-core CPU, up to a 76-core GPU, and 192GB of memory with 800GB/s of unified memory bandwidth.

In terms of connectivity, the new Mac Studio will come with four Thunderbolt 4 ports, a 10Gb Ethernet port, an enhanced HDMI port, and two USB-A ports on the back of the unit. There will also be two USB-C ports and an SD card slot on the front.

The Mac Studio is available to order now and will be available in Apple Store locations and authorized resellers beginning on June 13th. It will have a starting price of $1,999 ($1,799 for educators).

Apple Mac Pro

Another Mac product that will be taking advantage of the new M2 Ultra processor is the Mac Pro. Adding to all that power is the versatility of seven PCIe expansion slots, with six open expansion slots that support Gen 4.

Apple says the Mac Pro empowers the workflow of the demanding real-world pro, like video transcoding and 3D simulations that run up to 3x faster. It also enables video engineers to ingest 24 4K camera feeds and encode them to ProRes in real-time, all on a single Mac Pro, when utilizing six video I/O cards.

apple mac pro specs

The Mac Pro comes packed with connectivity as well, with eight built-in Thunderbolt 4 ports, six on the back and two on the top, which is twice as many as before. It supports up to six Pro Display XDRs, along with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. There are also three USB-A ports, two higher-bandwidth HDMI ports that can support up to 8K resolution and 240Hz frame rates, two 10Gb Ethernet ports, and a headphone jack.

The Mac Pro is available to order today and will be available in Apple Store locations and authorized resellers beginning on June 13th. It has a starting price of $6,999 ($6.599 for educators.)

Anyone wanting to pre-order an Apple's new MacBook 15-inch laptop, Mac Studio, or Mac Pro can do so on Apple's website.
Tags:  Apple, MacBook Air, Mac Pro, (NASDAQ:AAPL), mac studio
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2023 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment